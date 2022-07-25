The curious island that ‘changes country’ twice a year

  • Mike MacEacheran
  • BBC Travel

Pheasant Island

Credit, EQRoy/Alamy

From the elevated viewpoints over the city of San Sebastián, in the Basque Country (Spain), visitors can see one of the oldest and most romantic biblical paths in the world: the Camino de Santiago de Compostela.

The epic journey to the tomb of Saint James, in the extreme northwest of Spain, is very popular. It has attracted and piqued people’s interest for centuries.

Every year hundreds of thousands of wanderers and pilgrims come here from far and wide, but I am not one of them. Instead of the deep valleys that wind towards the churches, my destination is another, completely different: a strange and uninhabited place called Pheasant Island.

Trying to better understand the Spanish Basque Country, I stumbled across this strip of land under one hectare while researching illustrated maps of the Western Pyrenees. It is on the Bidasoa River (near the mouth of the Bay of Biscay), between the border towns of Hendaye, France, and Irun, Spain.

