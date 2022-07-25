The Devil Wears Prada musical on its way to Broadway opens in Chicago

In production since 2015, the musical “O Diabo Wears Prada” has finally hit the stage. The show runs in Chicago, United States, until August 21. Its Broadway debut in New York is scheduled for early 2023.

Long awaited, the musical brings a new version of the famous story that became a book in 2003 and went around the world on screens with its film adaptation in 2006, with names such as Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the cast.

Inspired by the author’s true story Lauren Weisbergerthe book reflects his experience as an assistant to Anna Wintour, well-known editor-in-chief of North American Vogue. In the movie, Meryl Streep gives life to Miranda Priestly, who runs the fictional magazine Runway. The character Andrea Sachs, her assistant, was played by Anne Hathawayin one of the most recognized roles of his career.

The musical theater adaptation features unpublished songs composed by Elton Johnwho has contributed to several Broadway musicals such as “Billy Elliot”, “Lestat”, “Aida” and “The Lion King”.

The direction is Anna D. Shapiro, winner of the Tony Award. In the cast, the Broadway veteran Beth Leavelwho also carries a Tony on her resume, takes on the role of Miranda. Taylor Iman Jones plays Andy.

This time, the production must reflect the changes that the publishing market and the world in general have gone through since the early 2000s. As Jones told the Chicago Sun Times, she does not intend to do an imitation of Anne Hathaway, but to bring a new version that goes through the perspective of a young black woman.