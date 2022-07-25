The end of an era: Nokia ends partnership with ZEISS after 16 years

Nokia and ZEISS started their collaboration on cell phone cameras in 2005 with the Nokia N90. But after 16 years, the company has confirmed that it has ended this era of collaboration that has greatly increased the quality of photos captured with cell phones over the years. The end of the partnership was reported by the Nokia Mob portal, which found only vivo and Sony as brands listed as ZEISS partnerships on its official website.

This is news that should sadden Nokia fans a lot, as ZEISS has become a symbol of quality in the cameras of the brand’s cell phones. However, Nokia has lost a lot of space in this sector over the years, as currently the smartphone camera sector is dominated by other brands such as Apple, Samsung, vivo and many others. Thus, the last phone launched through this partnership is the Nokia XR20, which was presented on July 27, 2021 with two rear cameras: one of 48 MP and the other of 13 MP wide-angle. Despite this, the phone is an intermediate with Snapdragon 480, 6 GB of RAM and 4,630 mAh battery.

In response to inquiries about the end of the collaboration with Nokia, ZEISS said: After a long and successful collaboration, in 2021, ZEISS and HMD Global mutually agreed not to extend their non-exclusive partnership, which included collaboration for “Nokia” branded smartphone imaging technologies with ZEISS as a consulting partner. and development. We hope that Nokia and HMD Global will seek to launch new alternatives to improve the quality of their cell phones’ cameras. However, it is worth mentioning that currently Nokia has focused mainly on entry-level phones, such as the recently announced Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio and Nokia 2660 Flip.

