The Hunger Games: Actress forgives co-star for “killing” her during the franchise; The Boys star gets emotional about this moment – News Seen on the web

During SDCC, actor Jack Quaid received “forgiveness” through a video more than a decade after the scene

Even a decade after the death of the character Rue in The Hunger Games, the matter reverberated in the new in-person edition of San Diego Comic Con. Actress Amandla Stenberg offered her forgiveness to actor Jack Quaid, who received the video from the actress while promoting her new project in Star Trek: Lower Decks at the E! News.

The actors starred together in the saga adapted from the literary production of Suzanne Collins, where Quaid’s character Marvel shoots an arrow towards Rue’s body, killing Stenberg’s character. Quickly, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) shoots at Marvel, hitting an arrow in his chest and taking revenge on the enemy.

The scene is so talked about among fans that in 2021 the actor “portrayed” apologizing publicly for the actions of his character. Amandla taking advantage of the panels of SDCC 22, left a video for the actor and the forgiveness came ten years after the events presented in the saga. “(…) It’s been so many years. And it took me a while to recover—sometimes I still feel a twinge of pain in my abdomen and I remember the time you murdered me. But we all have our faults. and i forgive you.”jokes the actress in the video.

The actor celebrated inside the studio after the presentation of the video, jumping out of his chair and being moved by his colleague’s testimony. “(…) Yea! Thank you Amanda. Oh my God, people had been spitting on me in the streets for years.”, concludes Quaid. The Hunger Games is a teen saga that rose to prominence in theaters with four films. Recently, the new phase of the franchise was announced and it already has the new protagonist and premiere date for November 2023.

Jack Quaid is currently part of Starfleet in Star Trek: Lower Decks and his character in The Boys is a hit in the new season, even though the series cannot be nominated for an Emmy 2022. Actress Amandla Stenberg has been confirmed as the protagonist of the new series of Star Wars: The Acolyte.