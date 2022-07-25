The Netflix movie everyone should watch to calm their spirits

All the experiences we go through in life teach us something. Especially the worst. The more we cling to someone, the harder it is to accept the idea that they’re not coming back, ever. This farewell becomes all the more complex if the person in question was not yet an individual, but had already become the center of attention precisely because of his importance. In “A Nest for Two” (2021), directed by Theodore Melfi, the argument of the couple who lose a child shortly after birth takes on a little less dramatic tones than what can be inferred from similar stories already presented in the cinema. In the excellent “Pieces of a Woman” (2020), released a year before “A Nest for Two”, the Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó carries the dismal tone of the narrative, driven by the priceless talent of the protagonist, the Englishwoman Vanessa Kirby. The 2021 production has its particularities in this field, such as the fact that the protagonists have already reached middle age and, probably, that had been the golden opportunity to conceive a son together – in this case, a daughter, just as in the film championed by Kirby. In “Um Ninho para Dois”, a kind of canon in this subgenre is also infringed and here it is the man who accuses the coup more clearly. Jack, the husband, played by Chris O’Dowd, terrified by sadness, starts abusing psychotropic drugs and has to undergo rehabilitation. Lilly, played by Melissa McCarthy, remains at home, dealing with the double absence alone while planting a vegetable garden that she hopes will be tended by the two of them as a form of therapy. The plot assumes a content that leans towards the bittersweet. It’s impossible to imagine going over sadness and nostalgia for a golden age that seems buried with the baby, but the script doesn’t surrender to the austerity of the motto.

The daughter’s death unfolds several other obstacles to the continuation of Lilly and Jack’s relationship. She has difficulty concentrating on work, while her partner remains hospitalized and, deep down, she may not want to go home. “Um Ninho Para Dois” does not intend to bring to the screen a DR, the discussion of the relationship between the central characters, and in order not to let his film slip into the monochord, citing the passing of the child all the time, Melfi surrounds them with some supporting actors. — more than is conventionally used in stories of this nature, another innovation — and their unusual behavior also constitutes a choice as to the way in which the plot is to be conducted.

Melissa McCarthy comfortably moves between drama and comedy and, like Vanessa Kirby, is largely responsible for the interest that the film gradually arouses. The actress walks with dexterity through the darkest moments, but when she receives the competence to give the story the good-humored breath that it promised, she makes use of her vast experience in productions such as “Missão Marinha de Casa” (2011) and “As Bem -Armadas” (2013), both directed by Paul Feig, and it’s not bad. The springboard for the exploration of comic situations in “A Nest for Two” occurs when with the entry on the scene of a great little character, who was revered in the original title of the feature, “The Starling”. The starling that intimidates her with its swooping, in order to expel her from her domains while she dedicates herself to the vegetable garden, makes her look for a very unusual professional help. Advised by an employee of the clinic where her husband is hospitalized, Lilly goes to meet Larry Fine, a psychiatrist who had changed his field and now works as a veterinarian. With his very peculiar worldview, the namesake of the comedian famous for the slapstick comedy series “The Three Stooges”, who lived between 1902 and 1975 (much deserved tribute), advises him on how to deal with the intolerant neighbor, distilling his skepticism. about his former audience, human beings.

The use of the starling in the narrative presents itself as an accurate metaphor for approaching the human need to learn to deal with unexpected situations — and all the cruel scenario that they can hide, especially those involving the family. As the real war she is waging with the bird progresses, Lilly becomes aware that the bird is right: the bird is just reacting to what she considers an aggression and, most importantly, a debasement to her offspring. Not by chance, it is only when she is convinced that she is wrong in attacking him that she gradually pays attention to the succession of evidence from her husband regarding his inadequacy to certain attitudes of his wife, negative or not. Jack was already showing depression long before their daughter’s death, but she didn’t realize it.

“A Nest for Two” ends up leaving room for a possible spiritual reunion of two people who loved each other, but who, for some reason, lost each other, a breakup that took a disgrace to make Jack and Lilly, after all, to renounce prostration, self-indulgence, the falsely enchanted world in which they lived, and face reality, however harsh it was. A sequel to the film is being considered in order to clarify what the couple of protagonists actually decided for their lives, but an inference can be made with certainty. The two, each in their own way and absorbing their pain with greater or lesser ease, will know that love can only resist if it is able to overcome the most terrifying misfortune. Perhaps the bird of life will visit you again.

Movie: A Nest for Two

Direction: Theodore Melfi

THEat the: 2021

Genre: comedy/drama

note: 9/10