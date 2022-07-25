The Princess (2022, Le-Van Kiet)

The princess is a movie starring Joey King, Dominic Cooper and Olga Kurylenko. The film tells the story of the young Princess, who must fight against all odds and retake her family’s kingdom that was forcibly taken by invaders.

The dramatic action film released on hulu outside Brazil, was launched in Star+ on the 22nd of July.

SYNOPSIS

When a headstrong princess refuses to marry the cruel sociopath, she is kidnapped and locked away in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With her suitor trying to take her father’s throne, the princess must save the kingdom.

ANALYSIS

The nonstop action movie takes us through the Princess’s story – that’s right, throughout the 94 minutes of the movie, the name of King’s character is never mentioned, but that’s because it doesn’t matter to the plot. During the film, the Princess tells a story that subverts the classic trope of defenseless princess stories. Although a not-so-precise parallel can be drawn between The Princess and the franchise ShrekI dare say that the posture of the character of Joey King is similar in many moments to the female characters of the franchise of DreamWorks.

Far from being defenseless, the Princess is a very well-trained young woman who will do anything to take back her kingdom that has been taken over by a power-mad who has been rejected. Although the film moves almost entirely into the future of the characters in the kingdom, the Princess sets the stage for the events that unfold throughout the film, through flashbacks. And apart from the flashbacks, it’s easy to say that the events of the feature take place within the short period of 2 days.

After taking Hollywood by storm, Joey King quickly became an actress adored by many for her qualities and acting skills, the actress shows in a new facet, hitherto unheard of. In her first action film, the actress shines in what she does and leaves us breathless at every moment.

VERDICT

The Princess is a fun movie, and it will make you nervous to think that the Princess is not able to get rid of the dangers that stand in her way, but don’t be fooled. The Princess is far from being a helpless character.

3.5 / 5.0

Check out the movie trailer:

