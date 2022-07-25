“The year is 2045”; Abel Ferreira returns to ‘disdain’ elimination by São Paulo and fans respond on the web

The elimination of Palmeiras to São Paulo, in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, on July 14, is still fresh in Alviverde’s memory – especially the rival coach, the Portuguese Abel Ferreira. After beating Internacional 2-1 at Allianz Parque, the coach was not satisfied and complained about the performance of VAR, taking the opportunity to ‘poke’ the Tricolor.

The origin of the complaint was due to the annulment of Murilo’s goal, still in the first half of the match, in a millimeter bid. During the press conference, Abel joked and revealed that he asked the referee if the VAR was the same as the game against São Paulo. That’s because, at the time, the CBF admitted that the video referee did not check if Calleri was offside in a bid that culminated in the penalty converted by the Tricolor.

“I would like to ask where did the frame stop [no lance do impedimento do gol de Murilo]. I just hope that this championship is resolved within the four lines. Both teams have to be protagonists, not a third. Let it be resolved by the teams on the field, not by VAR. I’m starting to see a lot of confusion with VAR. Goals that are validated and reversed. VAR only has to come in when it’s something scandalous“, began the coach.

“I asked the referee if this VAR was the same as the [jogo contra o] Sao Paulo. Depends where you stopped the frame. I ask whoever is at the head of this organization to make an effort. I don’t know if they’re tired either, because it really is a lot of game. They also have that right, but I hope the championship is resolved within the four lines“, concluded Abel.