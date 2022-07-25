Thor 4: Chris Hemsworth underwent unusual preparation to kiss Natalie Portman – Movie News

Thor: Love and Thunder star Hemsworth stopped eating meat to kiss the actress.

Since early July, audiences have been witnessing Chris Hemsworth’s new journey as Thor, built from the vision of director Taika Waititi. Through a highly menacing villain and breathtaking new characters, Love and Thunder (in the original) was finally released in theaters across Brazil, once again bringing the God of Thunder into the spotlight of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During an interview for the British radio show, Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, Natalie Portman, responsible for bringing the Mighty Thor to life in the plot, made a very unusual revelation about Hemsworth and a kissing scene contained in Love and Thunder. According to her, the actor, who has a diet based on high amounts of protein, would have stopped eating meat on the day he would record the take, because Portman is vegan.

“The day we had a kiss scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he eats meat every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful. That’s not something I pissed off or care about, but he was just being considerate. He’s a really nice person.”said the actress.

Also, agreeing with the star, co-star Tessa Thompson added: “I didn’t even know he could go without meat. He usually eats bison in the morning. That’s so sweet.”

The actresses’ comments also generated some provocation on the part of presenter Roman Kemp, who asked if Hemsworth had any flaws. “Despite occasionally being moody or always hungry, he is still sweet”promptly replied Tessa.

With good humor, they paid other compliments to the star, saying that working alongside him is extremely easy because of his dedication to the role and tenderness with his colleagues.

WHAT HAPPENS IN THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER?





The film follows Thor on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced. In search of inner peace, his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, The Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who preaches the extinction of any existing god.

To combat the threat, the protagonist enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, revealing herself to be the Mighty Thor. . Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

In the cast, in addition to those mentioned, there are also names such as Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Russell Crowe, Chris Pratt and Jaimie Alexander.

