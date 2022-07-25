Three more capitals will receive 5G from this Friday (29/7). See which

After Brasília (DF), three other capitals will receive pure 5G technology. João Pessoa (PB), Porto Alegre (RS) and Belo Horizonte (MG) will have the frequency released from this Friday (29/7).

The information was provided by Moisés Queiroz, adviser to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and president of Gaispi, the group responsible for monitoring the installation of the new technology.

With the release of the frequency, telecommunication companies can start sales as early as Friday.

According to Queiroz, the next cities to receive the technology will be Goiânia, Curitiba, Salvador, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. “Work is being done in these cities, but there is still no set date,” he said.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (7) 5G technology is the evolution of the well-known 4G, currently used in Brazil. It is a technology that has a higher frequency, which makes it faster than 4G, and has lower latency, which allows a much higher number of connections.Yuichiro Chino / Getty Images Photo-technology-5g-resources-2.jpg In addition, it also guarantees a better quality and resolution of videos and images, as it has a higher speed for connection to devices, and a reduction in download and upload times, in addition to more stable connections – which should allow a huge series of new (and best) applications zf L/Getty Images Photo-technology-5g-resources-6.jpg Among the advantages of 5G technology are: downloading long high-definition videos in seconds, much higher speed for games, more efficiency in industrial machines, much greater connectivity – allowing advances in cars, appliances, telemedicine, agriculture, education and other areas. the so-called Internet of Things lupengyu/ Getty Images Photo-technology-5g-resources-3.jpg However, experts indicate that the wavelength of 5G is shorter. This means its range is shorter and more transmit antennas are needed.Busà Photography/ Getty Images Photo-technology-5g-resources-5.jpg Despite this, the technology could affect different types of service in Brazil, such as, for example, the operation of autonomous cars, a novelty in the country that, in fact, already exists in several developed nations.SERGII IAREMENKO/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images Photo-person-using-technology-resources-5g-4.jpg The technology will also offer quality entertainment as it will allow greater access to augmented reality and virtual reality solutions. In addition, 5G will help in the implementation of so-called smart cities, as it can be used in construction, traffic control, public safety, among others.Kilito Chan/Getty Images Photo-person-using-technology-resources-5g-1.jpg Communication and health are other areas that will also be impacted. The ease of exchanging data and information will directly impact business between companies. In addition, 5G will also help carry out medical operations with robotics and augmented reality resources, for example.Weiquan Lin/Getty Images Photo-technology-5g-resources-4.jpg As for cell phones, currently the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 models already work with 5G cellular networks. As well as the Motorola Edge, the first to be launched with the technology in the country. Brands such as Samsung, LG, One Plus, Xiaomi and Huawei also sell devices with the featured3sign/ Getty Images Photo-technology-5g-resources-1.jpg The 5G auction notice provides that the technology should be available in all capitals in the country by July 31, 2022. In addition, cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants are expected to implement 5G by July 2025.lupengyu/ Getty Images Photo-person-using-technology-resources-5g-2.jpg The inhabitants of municipalities with more than 200 thousand inhabitants will be covered by July 2026. Finally, cities with a population of more than 100 thousand inhabitants must receive 5G technology by July 2027. July 2028 is the deadline for receiving 5G for cities with more than 30,000 inhabitantsQi Yang / Getty Images Photo-person-using-technology-resources-5g-3.jpg Among the countries that already use 5G technology are: United States, China, South Korea (with some instability), United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Italy, Romania, Uruguay and Canada Qi Yang / Getty Images 0

5G promises the user higher internet connection speed, less latency and lower battery consumption of connected devices. In all, 61 smartphone models from Apple, Samsung, Asus, Motorola, Nokia, TCL, Xiaomi and Positivo are compatible with the technology.