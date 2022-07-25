Titanic and The Omen Actor David Warner Dies at 80

Famous for his roles in The Omen (1976) and Titanic (1997), David Warner was most recently in Mary Poppins Returns (2018).

Actor David Warner, known for his roles in The Omen (1976) and Titanic (1997), passed away at the age of 80 this Sunday (24), after a battle with cancer. According to the veteran English actor’s family, he was battling a form of cancer and died from a condition related to the disease.

In a statement to the BBC, Warner’s family said: “Over the past 18 months, he has approached his diagnosis with characteristic grace and dignity… and a compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. years old. We are heartbroken.”

Throughout his career, David Warner has worked with renowned directors such as Sidney Lumet, John Frankenheimer, Joseph Losey, John Carpenter, Terry Gilliam, James Cameron, Tim Burton, Tony Richardson, Karel Reisz, Peter Hall, Volker Schlöndorff, Alain Resnais and Raoul Ruiz.

Relive the career of David Warner



David Livingston / Getty Images



David Warner was born in Manchester, England, in 1941 and his career began in the theater in the early 1960s, with small roles in Shakespearean works until, at age 24, he finally landed the breakthrough role as Hamlet. His first major film role came in The Adventures of Tom Jones (1962), by Tony Richardsonwhich won the Oscar for Best Picture.

He was noted for playing the sidekick of Caledon Hockley’s (Billy Zane) antagonist Spicer Lovejoy in James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster Titanic. Another outstanding participation of Warner in the cinema was in the supernatural horror classic The Prophecy (1976), where he played photographer Keith Jennings, which had a tragic end, with the striking scene of his severed head. Recently, the actor appeared as the eccentric Admiral Boom in Mary Poppins Returns (2018) with Emily Blunt.

He has also had a successful television career, with roles in Wallander (playing Kenneth Branagh’s father), Penny Dreadful, Ripper Street, Doctor Who and David Lynch’s original Twin Peaks, among others. Throughout his long career, he was in such well-known productions as The Man from Kiev (1968), The Rise of Fear (1971), The Doll’s House (1973), The Night Terrors (1979), Tron: An Electronic Odyssey (1982), Frankenstein (1984) as The Creature, Deadly Charm (1991), On the Edge of Madness (1994), Scream 2 (1997), Planet of the Apes (2001) and Sweeney Todd (2006).