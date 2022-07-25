Tor browser gains function to avoid internet blocks

O Tor browser won, last Thursday (14), a new version. According to the developers, the software has been improved over the previous update, gaining tools to increase browsing privacy and make it possible to use the internet in “heavily censored” regions.

One of the main novelties of Tor Browser 11.5a automatic detection and evasion of censorship This is via the Connection Assist function, which maintains an up-to-date list of country-specific network settings. By verifying the user’s location (with their consent), it activates the best option for that case, allowing access to the web.

According to those responsible for the project, the tool arrives in its first stable version and is initially subject to some instabilities. Problems can happen mainly in countries like Russia, China, Turkmenistan and Belarus, where the Tor network often suffers from internet blocks.

The improvements are now available to all Tor users on PC.

It is also worth noting, in new version of Tor browser, the change in the connection configuration interface. If the user prefers to configure the network himself, instead of opting for automatic mode, he will see a redesigned panel to make his work easier, even counting on emojis to identify the saved bridges.

HTTPS enabled by default

There are also other new features in Tor Browser 11.5, such as enable HTTPS-only mode by default on desktop. The measure, which will be released in the future in the Android version, improves protection against cyber attacks, making browsing even safer.

The update also comes with improved font support, reducing character rendering issues in certain languages, which are now supported by the browser. The added packages did not make the installation file any heavier, according to the developers.

The download of the new version of the Tor browser is available from the official page of the project.