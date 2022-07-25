Trump sees White House return threatened by congressional investigation

posted on 07/24/2022 07:00



Donald Trump wants to return to the White House in 2024. On Tuesday, the former Republican president will arrive in Washington for “a big political speech”. It will be the first time that the tycoon has returned to the US capital since January 20, 2021, when he left for Florida without handing over the presidential sash to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump’s future, however, is anyone’s guess. The investigative committee on the capitol invasion, installed by the House of Representatives, blames the former leader for a series of crimes, such as inciting an insurrection by far-right sympathizers and militias, and inaction in the face of the chaos that caused five deaths in January 6th of last year.

Author of Nixon’s Shadow: The History of an Image (“Nixon’s Shadow: The Story of an Image”) and professor of journalism and US political history at Rutgers University (in New Brunswick, New Jersey), David Greenberg told the Courier that criminal charges against Trump “are not out of question”. “The fact that the Department of Justice is collecting the phone numbers of key Trump administration officials suggests that a case is being prepared against the former president. The House of Representatives investigative committee clearly intends for Trump to be included in it,” he noted.





For Greenberg, Trump’s alleged inaction in containing the Capitol’s invaders and his refusal to concede defeat point to parallels with the Watergate affair, which led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon on August 9, 1974, after the wiretapping scandal. clandestine at Democratic Party headquarters in Washington. “Nixon once said of Watergate, ‘If the president does this, it means it’s not illegal.’ there were legitimate limits to the use of his presidential powers. The difference was that, by 1974, there were enough Republicans who saw Nixon as a danger to the republic and were ready to remove him. When Trump emerged, Republicans were no longer willing to break through. ranks and thus saved the president from impeachment twice.”

Gravity

Also an expert on Watergate, Ken Hughes — a professor at the Miller Center for Public Affairs at the University of Virginia — points out that House committee hearings have been dominated by testimonies from people who were part of the Trump administration itself. “The testimonies established that the lawlessness seen on January 6 was led and ignited by the defeated president in an attempt to hold on to power, even against the wishes of most voters. The evidence they brought to light makes it more likely that Trump face criminal punishment, and that he deserves to be prosecuted to the fullest extent and rigor of the law,” he told the report.

Hughes considers Trump’s actions to be more “brazen” than Nixon’s. “Nixon’s attempts to subvert the democratic process were subtle and secretive. Trump, on the other hand, lacks subtlety. The United States is lucky that Trump’s lack of commitment to our Constitution is matched by his inability to undermine it”, he evaluated. Political historian James Naylor Green of Brown University (Rhode Island) admits that the “evidence against Trump is so stark and clear, it points to a conviction.” “He must be convicted of encouraging the violation of democratic rights, the invasion of the Capitol and the promotion of an insurrection against the state,” he said. He expects more evidence to intensify the pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue an indictment. “The latest revelations will encourage investigators to gather more information against the Republican.”

Doubt

For his part, Asher D. Hildrebrand, a professor of public policy at Duke University (in Durham, North Carolina) and an employee for 15 years in the Capitol’s offices, praises the congressmen’s investigation, but casts doubt on a punishment against Trump. “The committee’s work has been so convincing that it would be shocking, in a sense, for the Justice Department to do nothing. It seems obvious that, at the very least, the former president conspired to defraud the American people by trying to overturn the election results and by conspiring to obstruct official procedures during the vote count. It now appears likely that he also committed more serious crimes, possibly seditious conspiracy and incitement to insurrection,” he warned in an email.

However, Hildebrand points out that the Justice Department’s imposition of criminal charges against a former president is both a political and a legal decision. The scholar claims that the decision rests with Garland. “Of course, the Justice Department is not the only law enforcement agency investigating Trump. An election crimes indictment in the state of Georgia may be more likely in the short term.”

Still according to Hildebrand, the video in which he didn’t want to admit that the election was over not only offered “an impressive window” into his state of mind, but also more evidence about his decision on January 6, 2021. Liz Cheney, the Republican congresswoman, warned the nation: “Donald Trump made a deliberate choice to violate his oath of office. (…) We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free country.”





The above sentence was uttered by then-President Donald Trump on January 7, 2021, the day after his supporters stormed the Capitol. It is part of a video in which the Republican tries to record a speech to the nation. “I would like to start by addressing yesterday’s heinous attack,” Trump said, before pausing. “For those who broke the law, you will pay. You don’t represent our movement, you don’t represent our country. And if you broke the law…” Trump stops, shakes his finger and his head and blurts out: “I can’t say that. I’m not going… I already said ‘you will pay’.” Further on, the then president says: “This election is over; Congress has certified the results.” Again, he chides himself. “I don’t want to say the election is over. I just want to say that Congress has certified the results without saying the election is over, OK?” The images were first released last Thursday night, when the committee installed by the House of Representatives to investigate the attack on Legislature recapped the 187 minutes between Trump’s speech to supporters and the video in which the tycoon asked them to return home, on the afternoon of January 6, 2021, a Wednesday.

Viewpoints



By David Greenberg

closed indoctrination

“It is very difficult to predict whether Donald Trump’s loyal supporters will be influenced by the House committee’s findings. For many Americans, the events of January 6, 2021 were enough to convince them that Trump should never again be president. But for those well-wishers who managed to play down the January 6 incidents in their own minds, it’s hard to imagine what will make them change their minds. There’s a lot of damning evidence out there, but it needs to be viewed with an open mind.”

Author of Nixon’s shadow: The history of an image and professor of journalism and American political history at Rutgers University (New Jersey)

By Ken Hughes

Power above the nation

“Trump was at odds with what all presidential candidates did when they lost elections. He failed to accept the majority and tried to put his desire for power above the need for majority rule. Before, defeated candidates put their country ahead of their own. ambition and urged voters to accept the will of the majority. Trump has sowed division by falsely claiming victory and trying to subvert the constitutional processes. Most Americans reject Trump and his refusal to respect the election results.”

Watergate scandal expert

Miller Center for Public Affairs at

University of Virginia

By James Naylor Green

The crimes detailed

“Deniation of election results is not the key conclusion, so far, of the committee. The main point, so far, is the way in which investigators have managed to show all the crimes committed by Trump, starting with the big lie of the speech about the victory and about alleged fraud; his attempts to mobilize the Department of Justice and hand over fake voter lists; the mobilization of supporters. it’s shocking.”

Political historian, Brazilianist disciple of Thomas Skidmore and professor at the

Brown (in Rhode Island)

By Asher Hildebrand

attack on democracy

“It was clear that Trump’s conduct during the January 6 insurrection was not merely a case of ‘dereliction of duty.’ He urged the violent mob to descend on Capitol Hill; Trump was eager to join them; through Twitter and knowingly refused to intervene, even after the tragic consequences of his decision. This was not simply a matter of ‘inaction’, but of action in support of a violent attack on American democracy.”

Professor of Public Policy at Duke University (in Durham, North Carolina). He worked for 15 years on the Capitol