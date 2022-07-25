Turn up the sound: Xiaomi Capsule and Capsule Pro headphones are only released in China

Bluetooth headphones are increasingly popular and there are indications that Xiaomi may launch new gamer models soon, but some people still prefer conventional wired models. We have good news for them, as the new Xiaomi Capsule and Capsule Pro are now available in China.

The new headphones use the 3.5mm P2 connection, so they are still not suitable for phones that only have a USB-C port, which has become increasingly common recently. Speaking of Xiaomi Capsule, we notice that this model has only one button on the handle, which allows you to answer/end calls and pause/play music, while Pro has 3 buttons: where the two additional ones are used to adjust the volume.

According to the Xiaomiui portal, the new Chinese wired headphones are now available at the Xiaomi Store in China, with prices starting at 99 CNY (about R$80) for the Xiaomi Capsule model and 129 CNY (~R$ 103.42) for Capsule Pro which can be seen below in the images provided by the official website. Unfortunately, there is still no information about the release date or prices of the global versions, but the cases of both headphones will have two additional silicone tips to fit the best possible way in the users’ ears.

