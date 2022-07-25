Two operators in Brazil that offer the fastest internet service

In relation to other services in the world, Brazil has the best brand, occupying the 80th position in the world, according to a survey by the Ookla SpeedTest. The average speed in the country is 22.7 Mbps, but it varies greatly according to each state. Although operators fall short of international companies, it meets the needs of Brazilians.

Interestingly, Brasília, Curitiba and São Paulo have the best connectivity rates. In the evaluation, several features are considered, including the ability to download files quickly, browse pages in seconds and make online video calls without interference. In this way, they are also criteria used by consumers when choosing the best plan.

There are two brands that promote quality and safety to their customers

Claro has better performance in browsing speed and guarantees, in the broadband model that was the old Net, fast downloads. In relation to 4G, its throughput is 31.93 Mbps, well above Vivo, which has 20.76 Mbps, despite offering good performance in telephony and residential fiber optic services in certain municipalities.

Despite Claro’s prominence, Tim also excels in data packet latency, with economic subscriptions for cell phones. The stability of the network is linked to coverage in the national territory. However, new perspectives were created with the entry of 5G, showing that the operator that most adapts to the news will be able to gain space in the sector. In this way, the competition scenario tends to change, stimulating the entry of new businesses.