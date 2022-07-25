Ukraine works to resume grain exports, but points to Russian attacks as risks | Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine continued on Sunday with efforts to resume grain exports from its Black Sea ports under a deal aimed at alleviating global food shortages, but warned that deliveries would be hampered if a Russian missile attack on Odessa goes through. the first of others.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced Saturday’s attack as a “barbarism” that showed Moscow cannot be trusted to implement an agreement sealed just a day earlier with Turkey and the UN mediated.

Ukraine can export 60 million tonnes of grain in the next nine months, but if its port operations are affected, it would take up to 24 months, said Oleh Ustenko, economic adviser to the country’s presidency.

ukrainian militaryquoted by public broadcaster Suspilne, said Russian missiles did not hit the port’s grain storage area or cause significant damage.. Kiev said preparations to resume grain shipments were underway.

“We are continuing the technical preparations for the launch of exports of agricultural products from our ports,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a Facebook post.

According to the Ukrainian military, two Kalibr missiles fired from Russian warships hit the area of ​​a pumping station in the port and two others were shot down by air defense forces.

Russia said Sunday that its forces had hit a Ukrainian warship and a weapons warehouse in Odessa with their high-precision missiles.