Understand how the PC processor works

the computer’s processor It is one of key components responsible for keeping your machine running. So it’s quite common to blame you when things don’t operate well, or your computer gets too slow and starts to irritate you. But do you know how it works?

In this article, we tell you what a processor looks like and what you should know when choosing this new part for your computer.

Know what a processor is and what its function is

(Source: Shutterstock)Source: Shutterstock

In a nutshell, the processor is the central processing element of your computer. You can say that he is the “brain” of the machine: It is responsible for making all necessary connections among the programs that are installed.

Thus, its function is to receive and interpret all the information sent by the software and generate the interface that will be handled by us, the users.

This part is also called the Central Processing Unit (CPU), and it works like a smart electronic device. It is responsible for pretty much everything that happens when you use your machine: from processing commands to running a program.

It is worth remembering that the processor is also present in the smartphonestablets and smartwatches.

How does the computer’s processor work?

(Source: Shutterstock)Source: Shutterstock

The processor operates as if it were a calculator: it receives the data through a binary code — formed by 0 and 1 —, processes, stores and distributes this volume of information based on the instructions present in its internal memory. The more sophisticated the processor is, the more functions it will be able to perform and with greater speed.

Its operation is complex, but it can be described as follows: the processor searches in memory in Random Access (RAM) the numbers, which are stored in a special register for arithmetic operations. Then, it looks for one more number present in the RAM memory and does the same way. Both numbers are added and processed, returning to RAM.

This sequence of operations that unfolds continuously is what is called a program — a name that describes a list of instructions ordered and stored in memory, accessed whenever necessary.

It is worth remembering that a PC processor is built with billions of transistors, which are microcomponents that work from electrical signals, which serve to convert information into binary language.

This is all on a nanometer scale, which means we can’t see the action with the naked eye if we were to look at the part. Together, these small transistors present in the processor make it able to perform complex operations in fractions of a second.

Basically, this happens in three steps: information search, decoding and execution. That is, the processor receives an instruction from a software or an app, performs a calculation and issues a response.

How to choose the best processor for your CPU?

(Source: Shutterstock)Source: Shutterstock

If you’re building your new machine and want to make sure it’s powerful, you may be wondering how to choose the best processor possible. With that in mind, here’s what you need to consider when making your decision.

The first point is to define what is the main use you intend to make of your computer. Depending on that — for example, if you want great graphics quality and speed for games, etc. —, you can decide whether to invest more in a full-featured board. If this is not the case, a very powerful processor can be an expense beyond what is necessary.

Specialists usually separate computer users into three large groups: those who work with the machine to do video editing and 3D modeling, requiring great power; gamers in general; and finally, regular users, who perform domestic functions, such as surfing the internet, writing text and watching movies.

The first two groups are the ones that will need more vigorous processors, as your machine may not support videos and very heavy systems. The ideal is to invest in a processor with many cores, plus a good graphics card. This, of course, will mean a higher value on the part.

On the other hand, those who only use it at home can invest in a more agile processor, such as a dual-core. The concern here is to assemble a machine that brings confidence, speed and that does not let the user down.

Finally, you also need to think about hardware compatibility. It’s no use investing in a super advanced processor if the motherboard — where it will be attached — is not compatible with it. So, before making a purchase, research well on the internet or with a technician if it will be possible to use that processor in your CPU and even if it will work in the socket.