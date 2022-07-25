US court condemns woman who created virtual crowdfunding for homeless and pocketed the money raised | World

The United States Justice sentenced this Monday (25) Katelyn McClure, a 32-year-old American, to 1 year and 1 day in prison for having made a virtual crowdfunding in favor of a homeless person and having spent with herself the money raised.

She had already pleaded guilty.

McClure and ex-boyfriend Mark D’Amico started a virtual crowdfunding campaign to, in theory, help homeless Johnny Bobbitt in 2017.

She said that one day she was driving on a highway and ran out of gas. Bobbitt, the homeless man, would have helped her with the $20 he had in his pocket (all his money).

The couple then opened a virtual crowdfunding called Paying for the Front.

In theory, the donations would go to the homeless. The goal was to reach US$ 10 thousand. The amount raised was 40 times that: $400,000. More than 14,000 people donated money.

According to the US Justice, the whole story was a lie. She didn’t run out of gas, the homeless person didn’t spend all the money he had to help her. It was just a story to sensitize donors.

The couple transferred the money to their own bank accounts. They bought jewelry, went to Las Vegas and started driving a BMW.

The homeless person only found out about the campaign when some money had already been raised. The couple opened a bank account for him, and $25,000 was deposited.

McClure will have to repay the $400,000, the court ordered.

Her ex-boyfriend, D’Amico, has pleaded guilty and is serving a sentence of 2 years and 3 months. Bobbitt, the homeless man, pleaded guilty and is waiting for the court to decide what his sentence will be.

