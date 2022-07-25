Vágner Love should be announced by Brazilian club this week, says journalist

Striker Vágner Love, who is without a club, should be at a new home this week. According to information from journalist Fábio Aleixo, the player will be announced by a brazilian club. It is worth noting that the striker has been away from the lawns of Brazil since 2020.

Initially, the player’s desire was to return to Russian football. However, most clubs are already with closed rosters. With no space, Vágner considered the moment of his career and, therefore, showed interest in returning to Brazil.

+ Neymar and Messi shine, and PSG thrash Gamba Osaka in friendly

The former striker palm trees, Corinthians and Flamengo already has the destination defined, but the name has not yet been revealed. Throughout the week, however, it will be possible to understand the next move of the player, who is already 38 years old.



Manchester United finds possible replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo

After passing through Kazakhstan football, Love signed for six months with FC Midtjylland, one of the strong names of the Danish Championship. The team already had other Brazilians, such as midfielder Evander, ex-Vasco and Marrony, who recently signed for Fluminense.

Due to the contract time, Vágner is without a club at the moment. In this way, a Return to Brazil is well regarded by the player’s staff, who aim to maintain the athlete’s turnover precisely because of his advanced age.