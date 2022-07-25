Vanessa Hudgens buys more than R$ 41 million mansion in California – Casa Vogue

Admin 50 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

Vanessa Hudgens buys more than R$ 41 million mansion in California (Photo: Disclosure / Compass)

Vanessa Hudgens buys more than R$ 41 million mansion in California (Photo: Disclosure / Compass)

star of High School MusicalAmerican actress Vanessa Hudgens is moving to a new home. According to information from the US website Dirt, the artist paid around US$ 7.5 million (approximately R$ 41.2 million) for a mansion of more than 670 m² in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, in the United States. The property, built in 1963, underwent a revitalization process and gained modern finishes.

The property has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. In addition, there are also a series of balconies scattered throughout the rooms of the residence. After the reconstruction renovations carried out earlier this year, the property was given a decor that combines glass, wood and marble.

Vanessa Hudgens buys more than R$ 41 million mansion in California (Photo: Disclosure / Compass)

(Photo: Publicity/Compass)

Outside, the property has an infinity pool and a terrace overlooking the San Fernando Valley in northwest Los Angeles. There is also a spa, a garden and a lounge area with a fire pit.

Vanessa Hudgens buys more than R$ 41 million mansion in California (Photo: Disclosure / Compass)

(Photo: Publicity/Compass)

Vanessa Hudgens buys more than R$ 41 million mansion in California (Photo: Disclosure / Compass)

(Photo: Publicity/Compass)

The purchase of the property marks the actress’ return to Studio City, the neighborhood where the first home she bought is located. From 2008 to 2019, Hudgens owned a property located a few meters from his new mansion.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Audrina explains how the producers staged her first scene in the hills

Audrina Patridge left fans of the hills know how the producers came up with the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved