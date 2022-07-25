Vanessa Hudgens buys more than R$ 41 million mansion in California – Casa Vogue

+



Vanessa Hudgens buys more than R$ 41 million mansion in California (Photo: Disclosure / Compass)

star of High School MusicalAmerican actress Vanessa Hudgens is moving to a new home. According to information from the US website Dirt, the artist paid around US$ 7.5 million (approximately R$ 41.2 million) for a mansion of more than 670 m² in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, in the United States. The property, built in 1963, underwent a revitalization process and gained modern finishes.

The property has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. In addition, there are also a series of balconies scattered throughout the rooms of the residence. After the reconstruction renovations carried out earlier this year, the property was given a decor that combines glass, wood and marble.

(Photo: Publicity/Compass)

Outside, the property has an infinity pool and a terrace overlooking the San Fernando Valley in northwest Los Angeles. There is also a spa, a garden and a lounge area with a fire pit.

(Photo: Publicity/Compass)

(Photo: Publicity/Compass)

The purchase of the property marks the actress’ return to Studio City, the neighborhood where the first home she bought is located. From 2008 to 2019, Hudgens owned a property located a few meters from his new mansion.