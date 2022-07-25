Varela’s case has drastic change in Russia and Fla fans are excited: “Following the fashions of…”

Flamengo

The right-back is the most desired position by the Rubro-Negro fans and the ex-Manchester United player appears as the preferred option of the Board

Getty Images/Clive Rose - Guillermo Varela fills Flamengo fans with hope
At Flamengo signings have already started to take effect this week. After Everton Cebolinha’s debut against Juventude, with the right to assist in the last goal, this Sunday (24) it was Arturo Vidal’s turn. The Chilean midfielder entered the match against Avaí while the Cariocas were still drawing and helped in the turnaround. The play for the decisive goal started with a ball recovered by Vidal, who applied a accurate cart in Edward.

Despite the two heavy signings, Malvadão does not intend to stop there. Another player in the defensive midfielder is wanted by the Club. Wallace is the closest to signing a professional contract with Flamengo, buthigh reach an agreement with Udinese. Another athlete highly anticipated by the red-blacks is the Uruguayan right-back Guillermo Varela.

The Club has already started negotiations with the South American athlete, but the player’s current team not making the deal easier. To try to prevent the Uruguayan from going to Rio de Janeiro, Dinamo Moscow is preparing an extension to the full-back’s contract. The information comes from Brazilian journalist Fábio Aleixo, who lives in Russia and covers the case closely. According to the communicator, Varela would have abandoned the Dinamo concentration, displeasing the Russians. According to Aleixo, a director of the team stated that he does not intend to release Guillermo.

“We respect and love our club a lot. We are not going to fall into any kind of blackmail”, reported the manager of Dynamo Moscow.

On the web, the red-black nation is already celebrating the situation. Believing in a possible agreement between Varela and Flamengo, some fans compare the case with the arrival of Giorgian from Arrascaeta. The side’s countryman stopped training at Cruzeiro when he was talking to the Cariocas. One fan even said that Guillermo Varela “follows the trends of his Uruguayan partner Arrascaeta”.

