Vidal starts the turnaround goal play over Avaí in his debut for Flamengo; see numbers – Flamengo – Flamengo news and game

The midfielder had 14 actions with the ball, 70% of successful passes and a blocked shot.

The long-awaited debut of Arturo Vidal took place this Sunday (24), in the turn of Flamengo over Avaí, 2-1, for the last round of the first round of the Brazilian Championship. The Chilean stayed only 12 minutes on the field, but managed to be decisive even playing for a short time. Shirt 32 stole the ball that started the counterattack of Pedro’s second goal.

See Vidal’s numbers in his debut for Flamengo:

#Brasileirão 🇺🇸 Arturo Vidal in his debut for @Flamengo: • Acted for 12 minutes. • Had 14 actions with the ball and hit 70% of passes (7/10). • Had 1 interception and 1 blocked shot. pic.twitter.com/VjAEmECOSb — SofaScore Brazil (@SofaScoreBR) July 24, 2022

The 12 minutes on the field were enough time for Vidal to help Flamengo reach the turning point against Avaí, 2-1, in Ressacada. As said, the start of the play for Arrascaeta’s assist and Pedro’s goal began after the Chilean’s first and only intercept in the game. In the match, shirt 32 totaled 14 actions with the ball, hit 70% of the passes and blocked a kick from the opponents.

It wasn’t just Flamengo’s fans who were happy with the victory and breaking the ‘taboo’ of Rubro-Negro never having beaten Avaí in Ressacada. Shortly after the match, when he stopped to speak to the press, Vidal exuded happiness after his debut. The Chilean declared himself to Mais Querido, claiming to have lived the best moment of his career when making his first game wearing the Sacred Mantle.

Registered and regularized also in the Copa do Brasil, Vidal can be scheduled for the first game of the quarterfinals, against Atlhetico-PR, next Wednesday (27), at 21:30 (Brasilia time). The tendency is that Thiago Maia, suspended against Avaí, will regain the title alongside João Gomes. However, as the Chilean himself assured, he is 100% physically prepared and available for coach Dorival Júnior.