Video: Robot breaks child’s finger in Russia during chess tournament | Technology

Reproduction/Twitter – 07.24.2022 Robot breaks child’s finger during chess tournament

A robot designed to play chess broke a child’s finger during a game in Russia. The moment of violence, which interrupted the game known for logic and strategic thinking, took place during the Moscow Open on Tuesday (19).

The video of the moment has gone viral on social media over the past few days after being shared on a popular Russian Telegram channel. See below:

According to the president of the Russian chess federation, Sergei Lazarev, the episode happened after the boy, who was not identified, made a sudden movement that confused the machine and made it think that the young man’s finger was a piece. For the Russian news agency Ria, the vice president of the same institution said that the episode was a “coincidence” and the robot is safe.

“The robot broke the boy’s finger. The child made a movement, and then it is necessary to wait for the robot’s response. But the boy hurried, and the robot grabbed him,” Lazarev said.

In the images, you can see adults approaching to help the child free himself from the robotic grip. Also according to the president of the chess federation, the robot had played countless other games without hurting anyone.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, Sergei Smagin, vice president of the organization, pointed out that the child, by acting rashly, violated safety rules.

According to Russian news agency Tass, the boy needed to have his finger in a cast, but then he can return to competition.



*With international agencies.

