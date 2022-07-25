Vitor Leque, Adriano, Brazo and more: Cruzeiro must have a ‘package’ of departures

photo: Montage with photos by Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Vitor Leque, Adriano and Gabriel Brazo will leave Cruzeiro While strengthening for the Serie B sequence of the Brazilian Championship, Cruzeiro is also preparing player departures for the transfer window. This week, at least three players who make up the professional squad will have to say goodbye.

In a recent interview, coach Paulo Pezzolano warned that Cruzeiro needed to make room on its payroll, due to the delicate financial moment, in order to reinforce the group.

Cruzeiro confirmed hires in 2022 “We don’t have money to reinforce. We have to make this hole to put in another player. And the players who are not playing are left without competing. They want to play”, said the coach on July 13th.

Gabriel Brazo

One of them has already started this process. After the 1-0 victory over Bahia, for Serie B, goalkeeper Gabriel Brazo took advantage of the meeting in the dressing room to thank his colleagues and inform his departure from Cruzeiro.

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro has already informed Gabriel Brazo’s return to Inter de Milo According to the celestial club, which released a statement this Saturday morning (24), Inter de Milo, owner of the player’s economic rights, requested his return to accompany the recovery from the surgery carried out in May.

“Here is our wish that you, #CriaDaToca, continue with an excellent recovery and that you return to the lawns as soon as possible!”, wrote Cruzeiro on Twitter.

Vitor Fan

Another one that has advanced negotiations to leave Cruzeiro the striker Vitor Leque. After being left out of the list of related ones of the last two games for Serie B, the 21-year-old forwarded a transfer to Juventude.

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Vitor Leque has negotiations underway with Juventude for the season’s sequel Fan will be loaned to the gacho club until the end of this season. The information was initially released by journalist Samuel Venncio and confirmed by supersports. About a month ago, the report informed that the staff was already looking for new directions for the player’s career.

At the end of last year, Cruzeiro bought 50% of Fan’s rights to Atltico-GO for R$ 700 thousand. In 2022, the striker played 14 games for Raposa and scored no goals.

Hadrian

Although he renewed his contract with Cruzeiro until the end of 2024, midfielder Adriano can also leave Toca da Raposa II.

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Adriano aroused interest from Santa Clara, from Portugal The 22-year-old midfielder aroused the interest of Santa Clara, from Portugal, which had most of the shares acquired by Bruno Vicintin, former vice president of football at Raposa.

There is an expectation that the business will have an outcome in the next few hours. The negotiation, initially announced by Portuguese journalist Pedro Seplveda, should be definitive, with Cruzeiro keeping half of the economic rights for future sale.

Paul

Who should also head to Portugal is defender Paulo, 20, who has only received one chance with coach Paulo Pezzolano this season. The player also negotiates with Santa Clara, as reported by the God Dibre Me.

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Paulo should be released by Cruzeiro to settle with Santa Clara, from Portugal Internally, the management of the Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF) do Cruzeiro understands that Paulo’s salary is outside the reality of the project. In November 2020, the defender renewed the link until December 2023.

Paulo has always been treated as one of the gems of Cruzeiro’s base categories. With stints in the Brazilian youth team, he played more than 50 matches for Raposa’s under-20 team.

little waguininho

After starting the year as Cruzeiro’s starter, forward Waguininho should not stay at the club. Passed over even from the relations for the last games of Serie B, the 32-year-old player is out of the plans of coach Paulo Pezzolano.

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro No chance with Pezzolano, Waguininho has an uncertain future at Cruzeiro His staff, however, wants the contract signed by December 2023 to be honored by Cruzeiro. About a month ago, businessman Miguel Calluf said that Waguininho wants to stay in Belo Horizonte.

Pezzolano, on the other hand, stated that the possibility of sequencing is remote. “I don’t want to interfere with their career either. As a coach, as a human being. I was a player. If Waguininho plays one more game, he can’t go to another team. I have to leave him out,” said the coach.

Before arriving at Cruzeiro – a club for which he played 20 games and scored one goal -, Waguininho aroused the interest of Gois.