Volcano erupts in Japan and residents are evacuated; watch video

Located in Kagoshima Prefecture, Sakurajima volcano erupted this Sunday, 24; The agency issued a high alert for the departure of 600 residents of the region

Sakurajima volcano erupts in Japan

One volcano erupted in southwest Japan this Sunday, 24. The information was announced by the Meteorological Agency of Japan (JMA), which raised the alert to the maximum level and asks citizens to evacuate the region, reinforcing the risk of rocks falling off in the coming hours. Located in Kagoshima Prefecture, Sakurajima volcano erupted at 8:05 pm local time – 8:05 am EDT – and loose rocks were thrown up to 2.5 kilometers away. So far, there are no immediate reports of injuries. In all, 600 people live within a four-kilometer radius around the volcano, considered one of the most active in Japan. The country is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire and has 110 active volcanoes in its territory. Approaching Sakurajima Crater has been banned since 2016.

