War Machine will return in Marvel series

War Machine, one of the most important characters in the Iron Man mythology, will return in a new series from Marvel.

During San Diego Comic-Con, a sneak preview of Secret Invasion was revealed to fans at the venue. According to information, the teaser (via The Direct).

“Don Cheadle’s Rhodes is also seen wearing a decorated suit, though it’s unclear how he fits into this story,” the website reveals.

In the preview, Rhodes wore his United States Air Force uniform, but it was unclear how he fits into the series.

The character will also have his own series, titled Armor Wars, which is still in development on Dinsey+.

Series with great cast

Secret Invasion is being kept under wraps, but it adapts the arc of the same name from the comics, in which the Skrulls replaced several of Earth’s heroes.

It remains to be seen whether the premise will be the same, or will have a twist, given that skrulls are not “evil” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In addition to Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders, the cast of Secret Invasion will also have Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke, among others.

The series is confirmed for release in 2023 on Disney+.