Watch the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy on UOL Play!

Check out everything that happened in the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy

TV’s longest-running medical series remains firm and strong on its mission to win more and more viewers around the world. The 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy arrived in our catalog with more dramas, with the return of beloved characters, and of course, several scenes capable of leaving us in tears!

It’s been almost 18 years of Grey’s, but oddly enough, the series still has many stories to tell. This is what is very clear in the most recent season, which takes place shortly after the period of the pandemic, when the Gray Sloan Memorial was the scene of great chaos.

In the new episodes, which bring a “fresh start” mood, Dr. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) takes a job far from Seattle, Minnesota. It’s there that she hopes to find a glimmer of hope to cure Alzheimer’s, the disease that caused her mother’s death in the first few seasons.

Let’s update with the new stories to come in the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy? UOL Play will advance some news for you to get ready for the premiere of the new episodes.

Check out!

See what’s to come in season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy

The 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy brings a real risk to Gray Sloan Memorial, as the hospital faces the possibility of losing its residents. In other words, this season already begins with a climate of tension in the air, both for doctors fighting to save lives and for viewers who love the plots of residency students.

The challenges at Gray Sloan Memorial

Can you imagine Greys’ Anatomy without its residents? Well, neither do we! Since the first season of the medical drama, they were responsible for moving several stories. But now, the risk of Gray Sloan Memorial ceasing to be a teaching hospital is real!

With the institution under evaluation, stress takes over several characters. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), for example, is going through a phase of indecision. Upon discovering that Meredith was considering moving to Minnesota, she considers turning over her chief of surgery position to Grey. Did this idea come to fruition?

We don’t want to give away spoilers, but we can say that the end of this season promises a little unpleasant surprises for those who are rooting for the reconstruction of Gray Sloan!

Characters back to the plot

The series doesn’t get tired of hurting the little heart of those who cling to the characters and couples that form in the corridors of Gray Sloan. That’s because throughout all these years there was no lack of goodbyes and traumatic deaths that ended up with the psychological of many fans.

But we also cannot deny that Grey’s Anatomy, from time to time, pleases the most loyal viewers. That’s why in the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy some beloved characters from the public are back!

In addition to the participation of Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), who previously appeared in Season 14, the new episodes also bring back ex-couple Avery Jackson (Jesse Williams) and April Kepner (Sarah Drew). The question remains, will these two get back together?

Celebration of 400 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy

Yea! It’s been 400 episodes since we were first introduced to the rookie group of residents made up of Meredith Grey, Izzie Stevens, Alex Karev, Cristina Yang and George O’Malley. Just hearing about it makes your chest tight, doesn’t it?

After becoming the longest-running medical drama in history, Grey’s Anatomy also reached this incredible number of episodes produced. And to celebrate this feat, nothing better than dedicating two special episodes to close the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy with a flourish!

With a total of 20 episodes — unlike older seasons that had 27 episodes — ABC has reserved two special episodes titled “Out of Blood” and “You’re the Blood” to close the season and celebrate the 400th anniversary. episodes.

At the end of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, you will follow the doctors’ struggle to deal with the blood shortage at Gray Sloan Memorial, which now has a voluntary donation center. So get ready to watch breathtaking sequences.

Oh! Also don’t forget to separate the tissue!

Haven’t watched any episodes of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy yet? So run there’s still time to update to follow the latest episode, which already has a date to be shown!

Write it down! On July 26 (Tuesday at 9 pm), Sony Channel, partner of UOL Play, broadcasts the final episode of the 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy!

You already know that the best of Sony programming is here! So be sure to watch Grey’s Anatomy and other great series and movies from Sony Channel. Just access the UOL Play platform and access the programming of the live channels. Enjoy!