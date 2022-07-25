Went to the competition: experienced chip engineer trades Apple for Samsung

According to the latest information, an engineer who specializes in chip development left Apple and now works with rival Samsung.
According to reports from people familiar with the case, this change drew attention, as the employee had been working for the Cupertino company for nine years.
Kim Woo-Pyeong also worked for Qualcomm before joining Apple and is now expected to take on the role of director of a new development center within Samsung.
Despite not revealing the engineer’s exact area of expertise, this new hire shows that Samsung wants to improve its semiconductor division. That’s because we are talking about someone with extensive experience in the segment and who may have worked on the development of the Apple M1 and M2 chips.
For now, Samsung and Apple do not comment on the matter in an official way. In any case, Samsung has been trying to catch up with TSMC in the production of semiconductors for a long time.
Recently, the Korean announced the production of chips in the 3 nm process before the Taiwanese competitor, but the company ended up losing a big customer due to problems in the 4 nm wafers.
Competition between Apple and Samsung in the consumer segment is fierce in many countries, but the same cannot be said for the semiconductor market. That’s because companies have a long customer-supplier relationship, especially in segments such as OLED screens.