What’s up? European giant coach wants to sign Messi

PSG started the pre-season under the command of Christophe Galtier, the coach hired to lead the team to the victory of the UEFA Champions League, a great desire of the board and the fans.

But before the season even officially starts, PSG could have a blow: losing Lionel Messi. According to the newspaper sport, Barcelona could try to take the idol back to Camp Nou.

According to the report, Xavi Hernandez asked the board to hire Messi. But it wouldn’t be now. It would be at the end of this season. Shirt 30 has a contract with PSG until June 2023. That is, Messi would return to Barça for free next season.

Xavi’s objective is to repatriate the Argentine so that he can retire at the club and help in the transition that the team is going through, due to the serious financial crisis that is plaguing the institution.

Messi and Barcelona

Considered the greatest player in Barcelona’s history, Messi left Camp Nou in 2021 after a controversial, unsuccessful contract renewal attempt. In all, there were 776 games with the Barcelona shirt, with 670 goals scored and 302 assists distributed.