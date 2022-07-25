Where are the former One Direction members?

July 23 is a special date for One Direction fans. It marks the formation of the English group during the program The X-Factor, which took place exactly 12 years ago. On the stage of the reality music competition, the British Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson joined with the Dutch Niall Horan to form one of the most famous boy bands in the world.

Together, they released five albums, performed in sold-out stadiums around the world – including Brazil – and moved crowds wherever they went. However, in 2016, shortly after Malik’s departure from the group, One Direction members decided to go their own way.

Check out how their lives are going these days:

Harry Styles

Perhaps the name that most managed to shine after the end of One Direction is that of Harry Styles. He launched his solo career, and today he has three solo albums and three Grammy statuettes, the most important award in music. The Brit has been consolidating himself as one of the great names in world pop music.

In addition to his musical career, Styles has also been adventuring as an actor. He was one of the protagonists of the feature “Dunkir”, and made a brief appearance in “Eternals”, a feature that is part of the Marvel / Disney franchise. Now, Harry is about to star in the long-awaited “Don’t Worry Darling”, a film by Olivia Wilde – the singer’s girlfriend.

He has shows scheduled in Brazil in November, and will perform in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Curitiba on the 6th, 8th and 10th, respectively.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND – MAY 29: Harry Styles performs on the Main Stage at War Memorial Park on May 29, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Zayn Malik

Zayn was the first to say goodbye to One Direction. He said goodbye to the group in March 2015, and is not part of the boy band’s latest album, “Made in The AM”. Like Harry, he also decided to invest in a solo career, and seemed to have a trajectory as promising as his former co-worker.

With the release of his first solo single, “Pillowtalk”, Zayn caught the attention of the industry, as did the singer’s debut album, “Mind of Mine”. However, Malik did not choose to return to the stage and, despite having released two more albums (“Icarus Falls” and “Nobody is Listening”), his trajectory did not take off.

Last year, Zayn was involved in a controversy involving the mother of model Gigi Hadid, with whom he has a daughter. The singer allegedly assaulted Yolanda Hadid because she was invading the child’s privacy. Since then, Malik and Hadid are no longer together, but maintain a friendly relationship.

Niall Horan

The only Irishman among the Brits in One Direction also decided to follow his musical footsteps alone after the group’s disbandment. Niall has already released two albums, “Flicker”, in 2017, and the most recent, “Heartbreaker Weather”, in 2020.

He even went on tour with his first solo work, and made a visit to Brazil. The singer’s second tour had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Louis Tomlinson

Tomlinson was in Brazil a few months ago with the “Walls” tour, from his first solo album after the end of One Direction, released in 2020. He performed in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro and, despite having a more serious personality in stages, sold out shows nationwide.

Louis has faced a number of problems since One Direction disbanded, which put his plans to release a solo record behind him. In December 2016, he lost his mother to leukemia, she was just 43 years old. In 2019, his sister also died from an overdose.

Liam Payne

Since the end of One Direction, Liam has been one of the most controversial figures in the group. He recently gave an interview attacking Zayn Malik for his fight with Yolanda Hadid. He also stated that, among the former members of the group, he was the one who achieved the most expressive solo debut.

The singer’s first single was “Strip That Down”, a song that is part of his debut album, “LP1”. “We made the first song, billions of streams…I think it sold more than everyone else in the band, and I was the last one to leave” said Payne.

His speech was contested by fans of the group, who pointed to “Pillowtalk”, by Zayn, and “Sign of The Times”, by Harry Styles, as the best solo debuts.