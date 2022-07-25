Who will be the director of Secret Wars? Marvel boss responds

After announcing the fifth and sixth Avengers films, the Marvel boss answers who will be the director of Secret Wars.

Taking many fans by surprise at San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige revealed Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers: Secret Wars (Avengers: Secret Wars).

However, despite the new films, a director has not been announced. The studio boss eventually addressed the issue, which involved Joe and Anthony Russo (via The Direct).

“We don’t have a director for Secret Wars and you’ll see some of the other directors’ announcements at some point,” Feige said. “But no, they [os irmãos Russo] are not lying to you. They are telling the truth. They are too busy running their AGBO empire and the world is better for it.”

Secret Wars was the subject of Avengers: Endgame directors, who revealed that they would like to be able to direct a movie about.

More about Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is a 2019 superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team the Avengers. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is the direct sequel to Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and part of the MCU.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the film features a cast that includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson , Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

In the film, the surviving members of the Avengers and their allies try to reverse the destruction caused by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers movies can now be watched on Disney+.