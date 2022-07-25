Why is the world worried about the housing crisis in China? | Economy

Developers drowning in debt and buyers who stop paying their monthly fees: the real estate sector in China has been experiencing a crisis for months that could impact the entire economy of the country and, therefore, the entire world.

How much does the sector weigh in China?

Very much. In its broadest definition, the real estate sector represents a quarter of China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

China’s real estate reform in 1998 created an authentic market that grew rapidly. Among the reasons, some are cultural, such as the fact that buying a home is often a prerequisite for getting married.

In addition, banks provided abundant credit to both developers and buyers.

Even today, mortgage loans account for about 20% of loans in the Chinese banking system, according to a report by the ANZ bank.

Developers most often work with a pre-sale system where goods are sold before construction begins. As a result, the country has 225 million square meters of real estate to complete, according to financial information agency Bloomberg.

What is the origin of the crisis?

The multiplication of real estate developers has been accompanied by a rise in prices, which worries the government because many citizens no longer have the means to access property.

Another worrying point is the massive indebtedness of the promoters.

To reduce the sector’s debts, in 2021 China tightened the conditions of access to credit for developers, cutting a financing channel. This triggered a wave of suspension of payments.

The most important case was that of the former number one in the sector Evergrande, with about 300 billion dollars in debt.

In addition, the uncertainty linked to the Covid-19 pandemic discourages buyers.

How do buyers react?

The Evergrande crisis sparked demonstrations by buyers in September 2021, but a new form of protest emerged in June of this year: a strike on repayment of real estate loans.

Faced with the delays in the works, buyers of unfinished properties stopped paying the credits until the works are resumed. Within a month, the strike had spread to more than 300 projects in 50 cities in China.

Should the world care?

Due to the interconnection of China, the world’s second economic power, with the rest of the countries, a contagion of the real estate crisis to the financial sector would have international repercussions, according to analysts.

“If the suspension of payments is multiplied, it could have serious economic and social consequences,” warns the rating agency Fitch.

In May, the US Central Bank stated that the worsening of the Chinese housing crisis could have consequences for the country’s financial system. In this scenario, the crisis would impact world trade, says Fitch.

Analysts consider it unlikely that there will be a rescue plan for the sector, as such an operation would affect “all risk in the banking sector or in the government”, points out Ken Cheung, an analyst at Japanese bank Mizuho. And it could have the opposite effect to what was sought.

Faced with state intervention, property owners and developers would be tempted to forget their responsibilities and fail to pay, explains Cheung.