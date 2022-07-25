Will Trump be brought to justice for the Capitol invasion? | World

It was a fitting end to a series of hearings: undisclosed footage of former US President Donald Trump shooting a video on January 7, 2021 and refusing to utter the phrase “the election is over”.

Trump’s recording was supposed to be a balm for the country’s spirits, just a day after a mob stormed the Capitol and plunged the country into crisis. But instead he refused to distance himself from the lie that drove so many of his supporters to violence: that the 2020 election had been rigged.

Thursday’s public hearing, the last before the summer break, by the Congressional commission investigating the riot, focused on Trump’s refusal to ask the crowd to return home during the Capitol invasion.

His refusal came despite numerous requests from his aides and family members, top Republicans and even Fox News personalities. This was a key piece of the narrative that commission members set out to show from the first hearing: that Trump and his closest aides knew that the election was not stolen; who actively tried to subvert the electoral outcome; and that Trump incited and encouraged the violent riot of January 6, 2021.

Commission members say the chain of responsibility leads to Trump, and they’ve gathered evidence to prove their case: from former Attorney General Bill Barr’s unequivocal rejection of the former president’s election fraud allegations, to revelations that the staff de Trump tried to place fake voter lists in so-called swing states; that the team intended to establish allies in the Department of Justice; that Trump knew that the crowd of supporters in the Capitol invasion was armed and dangerous; that he remained silent for 187 minutes as the riot unfolded and members of Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence fled the Capitol.

Will the audiences come to anything?

But are the vivid details, bombastic testimonies and never-before-seen footage worth anything? A congressional commission can investigate but has no legal authority to bring criminal charges. That is in the hands of the Department of Justice and the current attorney general, Merrick Garland.

So far, the Justice Department has arrested and brought charges against nearly 900 protesters who stormed the Capitol. Suing members of the White House, Trump’s inner circle and even the former president himself will be a much more difficult task.

Catherine J. Ross, professor at George Washington University School of Law and author of A right to lie?: Presidents, other liars, and the First Amendment told DW that the Department of Justice could investigate charges including obstruction of congressional process (attempting to prevent the certification of the election result), seditious conspiracy (with the aim of overthrowing or waging war against the US government), and conspiracy to defraud the country ( obstruct a legitimate government function using falsehood or dishonesty).

“In the period between the Electoral College vote and January 6, Trump took a very large number of actions to try to reverse the election results and illegally remain in office. And at every turn, the lawyers said it would be illegal or that he couldn’t do it, so it doesn’t matter what his motive was.”

Ross, who believes the body of evidence presented is robust enough to support criminal charges: “It’s like saying I robbed a bank, but that’s okay because I really needed money and I thought I should have some.”

While the case may be clearer if prosecutors prove Trump’s intent, observers find it much more difficult to link his actions to the riot. And taking a former president to court is an entirely unprecedented step, making it even more difficult for the Justice Department to assess whether successful legal action against Trump is even viable.

“They have to have evidence that stands up during interrogation and that justifies criminal prosecution in our system. In the United States, it goes beyond ‘reasonable doubt’ [o réu é considerado inocente até que se prove o contrário], because the criminal standard is really very demanding,” explains William C. Banks, professor at Syracuse University School of Law. “It’s not worth a preponderance of evidence; nor be ‘more likely than not’, it has to be beyond reasonable doubt. We give the accused all the benefits of our system.”

The political environment will be another challenge. While the ratings have consistently drawn a solid number of viewers — 17.7 million for Thursday’s prime-time event — most Republicans have ignored them. Leading Republican lawmakers rejected the validity of the hearings, calling them a witch hunt and “political theater”. The former president himself made angry rebukes and tirades on his social media network, Truth Social.

In such a heated environment, pursuing criminal charges against a former president — especially as he is gearing up to run again in 2024 — could be a particularly delicate task for Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“There’s one question he has to face: if he chooses to indict former President Trump or someone in his inner circle, will he be seen as biased, as politically motivated in his decision to pursue an indictment against the former president of the United States? “, asks Banks.

The hearings continue

All of these factors will weigh heavily on the Justice Department and on Garland. But the commission analyzing January 6 is not finished. Originally, she had planned for six hearings to be completed in June. But his vice president, Republican Liz Cheney, said at Thursday’s hearing that the “dam has begun to break” with new witnesses, depositions and evidence emerging throughout the hearings.

If the committee can gather more significant evidence and convince key witnesses to come forward, the Justice Department — which is conducting its own investigation but also watching the hearings closely — could opt for a lawsuit.

There are hopes that high-ranking members of Trump’s former inner circle, who previously declined to testify, may reconsider. This was the case with former White House adviser Pat Cipollone, who wanted to participate in the hearings after a testimony in which he appeared several times.

The next series of hearings is scheduled for September, just two months before the important midterm elections.