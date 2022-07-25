With more than 800 infected, Brazil is the 7th country with the highest number of monkeypox cases – News

Brazil is already the seventh country in the world with the highest number of confirmed cases of monkey pox (monkeypox), according to data from the Ministry of Health and international health agencies. O first diagnosis in the country took place in São Paulo on June 8.

The most recent bulletin, released late this Monday afternoon (25), shows that there are 813 infections and 363 suspected cases. The number is close to that recorded by the Netherlands, which has 818 patients with the disease.

São Paulo has 595 cases, a number that has doubled in the last two weeks. Rio de Janeiro appears in second place (109), followed by Minas Gerais (42). In these states there is already local transmission of the virus (no connection with travel).

As of this afternoon, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) in the United States has counted more than 16,500 cases of monkeypox in 68 countries where the disease is not endemic.

Spain leads the list with 3,125 cases. Then come the USA (2,890), Germany (2,268) and the United Kingdom (2,208). So far, there have been no deaths outside the African continent.

Faced with the rapid advance of the disease – the first cases outside Africa were recorded in early May -, the WHO (World Health Organization) declared, on Saturday (23), that monkeypox is a PHEIC (Public Health Emergency of International Concern).

This alert is the highest level of the agency and aims to convene governments to act together.

“We have an outbreak that has spread rapidly around the world, through new modes of transmission, about which we understand very little,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in declaring the global emergency.

He refers to transmission by sexual contact, which was observed in 95% of cases in a study published in the renowned scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicine last week.

The traditional skin eruptions (rash), seen in abundance in patients in Africa, are not being repeated in patients outside that continent.

Instead, patients are often diagnosed on the basis of a single lesion in the genital, perianal, or oral region.

Still, it is a disease that can be transmitted by prolonged skin contact or secretions, such as saliva. Thus, close contact with people with suspected disease or confirmed diagnosis should be avoided.



What still intrigues science when it comes to monkeypox:



































