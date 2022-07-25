Wolfsschanze, the bunker where Hitler planned the war and the Holocaust | World

The Führer’s former headquarters was perfectly camouflaged and impossible to see from the air. Tall deciduous trees and hammocks hid the facility. Nowhere else did Adolf Hitler spend so much time during World War II – the dictator spent around 830 days in the Wolfsschanze bunker (Toca do Lobo, in Portuguese).

From the outside, Hitler’s bunker resembles an ancient Egyptian tomb. Hitler lived in this tomb, where he worked and slept. “It seemed that the seven-meter-thick concrete walls that surrounded him figuratively separated him from the outside world and imprisoned him in his madness,” says tour guide Lukas Polubinski.

Nature returns to the spot

As the Red Army, the armed forces of the Soviet Union, approached, the German Wehrmacht blew up the barracks on January 24, 1945. But the huge steel buildings were not completely destroyed. After the war, villagers looted building materials from the ruins, but huge blocks of concrete still stand in the forest, covered in ferns and moss.

The minefields have been cleared, and tourists have been visiting Wolfsschanze since 1959. Almost 80 years later, visitors can still feel the atmosphere of the place where Hitler, his generals and marshals not only planned campaigns but also discussed details of the genocide of the Jews.

For a while, a tour operator allowed visitors to sit in tanks and play airgun war games. But the approach discouraged potential visitors, according to Polubinski. Since 2017, the place has been under state management. Around 300,000 people visit it annually, mostly from Poland, but also from other countries around the world.

It is forbidden to enter the remains of the bunker, but some visitors climb the few remaining corridors. “We had to evacuate a lot of people who were injured,” Polubinski says, advising the group to “stay on the trails.”

A few steps after entering the area, there is a plaque honoring Claus Schenk Graf von Stauffenberg. On July 20, 1944, the colonel tried to kill Hitler with a bomb at the scene. The attack failed.

“It was not the first attempt on the Führer’s life,” says Lukas Polubinski, adding that there have been at least 42 attacks on the dictator.

2 of 2 Photo from 1944 shows the interior of the “Wolf’s Lair” destroyed after an assassination attempt on Hitler, who was standing at the spot indicated by the arrow in the image — Photo: AP Photo from 1944 shows the interior of the “Wolf’s Lair” destroyed after an assassination attempt on Hitler, who was standing at the spot indicated by the arrow in the image — Photo: AP

Planning the invasion of the Soviet Union

Why didn’t the allies attack Wolfsschanze to end Nazi terror? “Simply because the bunkers were too massive,” says Polubinksi. “Probably the British and Americans had known since the summer of 1943 that Wolfsschanze existed, but they weren’t worried about the buildings – they wanted to get Hitler. And they didn’t know when he would be there.”

Furthermore, the tour guide argues, planes at the time did not have the autonomy to fly to East Prussia, drop bombs and return to England.

Hitler chose the East Prussian location not only because it was a good hiding place, but mainly because it was not far from the Russian border, according to Polubinksi. On June 22, 1941, he ordered the attack on the Soviet Union from Wolfsschanze.

Amber Room in Mauerwald?

A few kilometers away, also well hidden in the dense mixed coniferous forest, the Army High Command had set up its headquarters, known as Mauerwald.

Unlike Wolfsschanze, these bunkers were not destroyed. Life-size figures were placed in the dank and oppressive rooms. Visitors can marvel at a replica of a submarine and, surprisingly, a replica of the legendary Amber Room, a chamber decorated with panels of amber.

It was a gift that Prussian King Frederick William II (Friedrich Wilhelm II) gave to Tsar Peter I the Great in 1716 as a sign of his friendship and to confirm the alliance between their countries.

The Tsar displayed the camera in his palace in St. Petersburg. But during World War II, Nazi soldiers stole it and to this day no one knows where it is.