Woman dies and body remains almost three years forgotten in London apartment

Sheila Seleoane, 61, was found dead in early 2022, in an apartment in London, UK. The medical secretary had been dead for almost three years, but her story came to light this week, in reports in the British newspaper. The Guardian.

According to the journal, Sheila had no close friends or family, and the body was only found after an alert to the local police about damage to a balcony door of the apartment. Seleoane was not contacted even when she stopped paying her rent in 2019.

Residents of the building where the woman lived came to file complaints about the bad smell coming from the secretary’s apartment, but the site manager, Peabody Trust, ignored it. The details of the complaints are that maggots and flies appeared from the apartment in August 2019. In October 2020, a neighbor described the smell coming from the place “as of a corpse”.

In the case report, Peabody Trust said it sought to ensure “any contact” with Sheila, but did not go to the property in person, preferring to send emails, text messages and letters. At least 89 attempts to contact Sheila between August 2019 and February 2022 were made.

The inquiry also recorded that a local Peabody manager had asked the police to conduct a wellness check in October 2020. However, the police erroneously informed the manager that the officers “spoke to the resident [Seleoane]who was safe and well” and the case was closed.

Coroner Julian Morris told The Guardian that medical files showed the woman suffered from an inflammatory bowel disease and that she contacted her doctor about a chest complaint in August 2019. But there was no evidence of cause of death and he issued a open conclusion.

