Woman dies, body found nearly three years later in London apartment

Sheila Seleone, 61, was found dead in her apartment in south London, UK, nearly three years after she died. The news was published in February this year, but this week the British newspaper The Guardian published more details about the case.

The body was found on the sofa of the apartment located on the third floor of the building, after many attempts by the neighbors for the police to enter the place to check on Seleone’s well-being. According to the vehicle, only two people attended the woman’s funeral: her estranged brother and a representative of the housing association responsible for the building.

The corpse might have stayed longer in the apartment if it hadn’t been for storm Eunice, which hit the UK hard on February 18 and caused Sheila’s balcony door to swing open.





Her downstairs neighbor was annoyed by the sound of the door slamming and decided to call the police to get in touch with the woman. That night, authorities found Sheila Seleone dead when they broke down the apartment’s front door. According to neighbors, in almost three years, no friend, family member or co-worker went to look for the woman.

According to police, the death is not suspicious, but neighbors have begun preparing their own report on the case with the help of Labor MP Harriet Harman.

Research reveals that the last evidence that Sheila was alive is from August 2019, when she paid her rent. A month later, one of the residents of the building called the residents’ association to complain about a bad smell in the corridors, in addition to the presence of flies and larvae, but was ignored by the housing association. Other residents came to see the doctor because of the discomfort caused by the smell and covering the base of the front door with old clothes.

The association informed Seleone’s neighbors that the cause of the problem could be the disposal of waste or be related to the plumbing. Meanwhile, the resident’s mailbox became so full that letters began to fall out.

In March 2020, engineers attempted a gas safety check three times and raised the possibility of a forced entry into the apartment, but the Covid-19 pandemic derailed the plan.





The neighbors’ report also reveals that the residents’ association told lawmaker Harriet Harman that they had tried to contact the woman “many times” but had no response and that they could not enter the place without police support, but that the authorities ” spoke to the resident and that she was safe and well”.

Police confirmed that they went to the apartment twice in October 2020, however they found no reason to enter the place. While the parliamentarian tries to understand how the officers could conclude that Sheila Seleone was fine when she should probably already be dead.







