Word of the day 7/25/2022 – I am yours! – Word of the day Coutinho



Remember these things, O Jacob, and Israel, because thou art my servant; I formed you, you are my servant, O Israel, I will not forget you. Isaiah 44:21

I remember a sentence I read in a children’s book by the author Max Lucado: – “You are special, I created you, you are mine!”. This sentence came to my heart, and I believe that of everyone who understands that we are God’s creation, and we become his children from the moment we understand and accept this love. In the book, the author tells the story of a wooden doll who lives sadly because he thinks he has no value, but his story is changed when he meets the carpenter who made him… made by the carpenter’s hand for a special purpose. And bringing to our lives, we are the work of the Father’s creation, God made each of us in a special way, with a purpose with a mission and He wants us to become more than creatures, He wants us as children! Children who understand the need to be closer every day, who understand that there is no better place to be than in His presence!

He wants us close, he wants us to get closer to Him… That we have more intimacy to confess our fears, difficulties, sadness… That we can take pleasure in telling Him our victories, conquests… that He is in our lives… May we be grateful for the simple fact that He is our Father, may we learn that our worship must be genuine, not for the blessings He can give us but for what He is!