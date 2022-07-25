World’s reddest red obtained after 102 years

Advanced Materials

They are pixels of “true” red, obtained not by dyes, but as a structural color.

Schrodinger’s Red

The bright and often iridescent colors we see in some species of birds, beetles, and butterflies arise from a regular array of nanostructures that more strongly reflect certain wavelengths. These colors are called structural colors, usually ranging from blue to green to magenta.

However, there is a notable absence of vibrant or saturated reds in the structural colors, both in the natural and synthetic realms.

To get highly saturated reds, the material needs to absorb light of all wavelengths smaller than 600 nanometers (nm) and reflect the remaining longer wavelengths, doing both as completely as possible. This sudden transition from absorption to reflection was theoretically predicted, in 1920, by none other than Erwin Schrodinger, one of the fathers of quantum mechanics and creator of the famous cat that is alive and dead at the same time.

However, the physics of resonators tells us that higher-order optical resonances in blue will also occur once we have a fundamental resonance in red. This combination of blue and red results in the magenta seen in nature.

So getting the red Schrodinger pxel, which would produce the most saturated red in the world, is an open challenge. And the most modern approaches, based on nanoantennas, were proving to be insufficient to simultaneously satisfy the two necessary conditions (create red and eliminate blue).

The red obtained by nanostructures, which need to simultaneously get rid of blues and greens.

structural red

Now, researchers in Singapore have finally managed to create a red at the upper saturation limit, as predicted by theory.

The project was based on the actual nanoantennas, which were made of silicon and regularly arranged in the form of ellipses. These nanoantennas produced the most saturated and bright reds ever described in the scientific literature. With about 80% reflectance, the color exceeds reds in the standard RGB range (red, green and blue) and other well-known red pigments such as cadmium red.

Nanoantennas support two partially overlapping modes, with the optimal dimensions of the arrays being derived using a gradient descent algorithm, to allow the antennas to achieve sharp spectral edges at wavelengths in the red range. At the same time, wavelengths in the blue or green range are suppressed by engineering the diffraction channels excavated in the substrate and by absorbing the amorphous silicon itself, chosen for this to be used as the substrate.

Potential uses for Schrodinger red include the development of a polarization-dependent encryption method, optical spectrometers, and reflective displays with high color saturation.

“The creation of record-breaking red in saturation and brightness opens up possibilities for a myriad of applications related to anti-counterfeiting technologies, high-caliber color displays and more, which were previously perceived as unattainable with structural colors. The technology demonstrates a wonderful synergy between conceptual advancement , powerful algorithms and advanced nanofabrication,” said Professor Cheng-Wei Qiu of the National University of Singapore.

