Xbox Series X will have boot time reduced by 5 seconds

Currently, console boot time is 9 seconds

Microsoft is working to make the Xbox Series X own a boot time of just four seconds. The change makes the console boot much faster than before, when it took nine seconds to complete.

The change had already been promised by Josh Munsee, director of Xbox. Despite confirming the Xbox Series X boot time change, he did not reveal when it will be available for consoles.

“I can confirm. I’m working with Harrison Hoffman and Jake Rosenberg to create a shorter startup animation, about 4 seconds, from the original animation, about 9 seconds. Thus helping to reduce the overall startup time.”revealed on Twitter.

Good news, however, is that Xbox Series S owners will also benefit from reduced device boot time. Josh Munsee himself confirmed that the more economical version of the console will also receive the change.

The expectation, according to insider Idle Sloth, is that it will arrive on next-gen consoles along with the August update. Additionally, Xbox Insider members can now test out the new boot.

The arrival of the new generation of consoles has already delivered faster boot speed and faster game playback compared to the previous generation. Acceleration is thanks to the use of SSD instead of traditional HDs. Still, reducing the animation seems to be another way to make this process even more agile, in addition to allowing the creation of games with better graphics.

The addition of SSD to Xbox Series X/S consoles has made life easier for gamers who want more agility when using their device. That’s because it already allows you to jump from one game to another without the need to close the previous one completely to prevent the video game from stuttering or small crashes.







Source: DualShockers