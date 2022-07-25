Xiaomi 12s Ultra: ‘King of DxOMark’ passes YouTube’s most famous endurance test

The Xiaomi 12s Ultra was launched in early July, but even before that it was already dubbed the “King of DxOMark”, and today it is finally facing the stress test of the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel, where the top of the line has faced several tests. bending, scratching and more.

The endurance test starts with the 6.73-inch screen of the Xiaomi 12s Ultra which started to scratch at hardness 6 and showed a stain after being exposed to the flame of a lighter. The side is made up of painted metal, as well as the top and bottom area. They scratch easily when using a stylus, but only the ink is removed. The back with a vegan leather texture can also be scratched with a stylus, and soon after, Jerry goes to the camera module, which draws attention both for its size, but also for being bounced. Fortunately the protective glass did not scratch.

Leaving now for the bending test, it is possible to notice that the Xiaomi 12s Ultra has some broken parts on the sides, more precisely where the plastic slits are positioned to allow the WiFi signal, Bluetooth and other connectivity to work without problems. Despite this, the device continued to function perfectly. Finally, Jerry says that the top of the line did very well, after all its construction allowed it to continue working after being scratched, almost bent, having the screen exposed to fire and facing the stylus in several areas.

