Xiaomi launches new Smart Home Screen 6 with 5.45-inch screen

Active in different technological segments, Xiaomi this week launched a new device aimed at the smart home that allows you to control other devices that are connected to the same Wi-Fi network, similar to what we find in rivals such as the Amazon Echo Show 8. Called ‘Smart Home Screen 6’, the Asian brand’s new smart hub brings minimalist design, compact construction and focus on serving residential users who are looking for a device to control lamps, sockets, curtains and various other accessories that can be connected to the Internet. .

Keeping the look of its predecessor, the new generation displays a 5.45-inch touchscreen with 960 x 480 resolution pixels and without many highlights, bringing at the top a 2 MP front camera that can be used for video calls from the device or facial recognition; the dimensions are 148.2 x 142.9 x 33.5 mm. The manufacturer also included an audio set with speakers for sound reproduction and a built-in microphone for voice capture. The operating system that powers the device is MIUI Home, an interface that has a layout completely adapted to provide good navigation between menus and resources.

According to information from Xiaomi, the smart hub uses 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connectivity — this version does not support Dual Band 5 GHz — and Bluetooth 5.0. In short, there is not much to say about the smart Home Screen 6′, which comes with the premise of meeting the demand of the smart home market. It’s the price? As usual, the company announced this model only in China at a cost of 399 yuan, about R$320 in direct conversionin a unique variant with the aforementioned characteristics. For the time being, there is no forecast of announcement outside Asia, however, western users can invest in Amazon or Google controllers with prices starting at R$300.

Do you believe that Xiaomi is innovating in its latest releases? Tell us, comment!

