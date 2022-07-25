Young female walrus causes a sensation in Norway – International

(photo: Tor Erik Schrder / NTB / AFP)

Freya, a young female walrus, is the sensation of the summer in Norway, where she has fun in the Oslo fjord and damages some boats with her almost 600 kilos.

Already seen in the UK, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden, Freya decided to spend part of the summer in Norway. There, she became the talk of the season, boarding tour boats in Krager, an idyllic southern coastal town. And she’s been doing the same in the capital’s waters since July 17th.

The presence of mammals that normally live in latitudes further north of the arctic aroused the curiosity of the local population and attracted the attention of the press. The newspaper “Verdens Gang” even started to broadcast live, on its website, some moments of Freya’s life.

Between two big siestas – a walrus can sleep up to 20 hours a day – Freya has been filmed chasing a duck, attacking a swan or, in most cases, dozing in boats that sink under her weight.

“The material damage is a pity, but what happens with the presence of wild animals”, explained a responsible for the Department of Fisheries, Rolf Harald Jensen, in an interview with TV2 channel, showing an inflatable boat victim of the animal’s weight.

After considering the possibility of relocating Freya, or even sacrificing her if she posed a danger to the population, the Norwegian authorities decided to let nature take its course.

“She is doing well, is eating, resting and appears to be in good condition,” the Fisheries board said in a statement released on Monday.

Authorities insist, however, on the need to keep your distance and advise against swimming, or kayaking, near Freya, “which is not necessarily as peaceful as you can imagine when she is resting.”

“A walrus does not normally pose a danger to humans as long as we keep a safe distance. But if it is disturbed by humans and cannot get enough rest, it can feel threatened and attack,” they note.

A protected species, the walrus feeds mainly on invertebrates such as molluscs, shrimp, crabs and small fish. Their average adult weight is about a ton for a male and 700 kilograms for a female.