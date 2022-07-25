Young woman fired after sharing salary on TikTok

Photo: Ilustrativa/Pixabay

A user of the social network TikTok lost her job after revealing on a social network how much she earned. Lexi Larson was newly hired at a technology company in Denver, United States. The young woman got it wrong by revealing that her paychecks had a big increase. The information is from TNOnline.

In the video posted in June, Lexi says her taxes increased after she changed jobs and her annual salary increased by $20,000, from $70,000 to $90,000.

The video went viral and she was fired two weeks after starting a new role. In a new video posted on the social network, the young woman said:

A few weeks ago, I started sharing about how I got a job in the tech industry… Um, well, I don’t work that job anymore because they fired me.”

In the new video, Lexa said she was very nervous and afraid to divulge other information because she had to sign several documents when she was fired, and briefly explained that her bosses didn’t like finding her statements on TikTok.

“They said my having this account was a security concern because I could post something private about the company. I asked, ‘Have I broken any policy? Have I posted anything on TikTok that is a security concern?’ And they said not at this time, but it could happen any time in the future, so they’re just not going to take that risk,” she explained.

The young woman said she panicked when she received the news of the dismissal and cried for several days. After recovering, Lexi decided to call her old boss, explained what had happened, and managed to recruit her previous job. Look:

@itslexilarson How much my paychecks increased when I went from $70k to $90k per year #paycheckbreakdown #salarytransparency #paytransparency ♬ all i need – 🎧

