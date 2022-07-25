Zelensky criticizes Brazilian neutrality: ‘If someone captures land, kills a people, rapes women and tortures children, how can I be neutral?’ | World

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, criticized Brazil’s neutrality in relation to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during his interview with TV Globo. President Jair Bolsonaro spoke with Zelensky on the 19th. In the conversation, the leader of Brazil again stated that he will remain neutral in this war.

Zelensky gave the interview the next day.

Exclusive: Volodymyr Zelensky criticizes President Bolsonaro’s position of neutrality in the war

He told how the conversation went and how he reacted to the Brazilian government’s position of neutrality. “I don’t think a person can be neutral when there’s a war in the world,” he said.

Zelensky then spoke of the Second World War: many leaders were neutral at first. This allowed, according to the Ukrainian, that the Nazis took over half of Europe and could expand.

“You cannot remain neutral, you cannot say ‘I will be a mediator’; a mediator of what? Between who? The war is not between Russia and Ukraine, it is Russia’s war against the people of Ukraine,” he said.

That’s because, according to Zelensky, the Russians are on Ukrainian territory. “We did not reach a mutual agreement because one country announced war against another.”

He recalled that Russia captured a part of Ukrainian territory in 2014, Crimea. This war would be a second wave of territory taking.

“That’s the meaning of neutrality, and that’s why I don’t support that position. I told this to the president (Bolsonaro)”, said Zelensky.

The Ukrainian president then said that he counts on the people of Brazil. “I’m sure they support the same values ​​as us, no matter what language we speak, we are the same people,” he said.

He recalled that in Brazil there are descendants of Ukrainians (he estimated that there are around 600 thousand). The president asked these people to explain to other Brazilians what is at stake.

Zelensky said that he wants Brazil’s support, and that he would react that way if Brazilian territory were attacked.

“If someone captures your land, kills your people, rapes your women, tortures your children, how can I say that I am neutral?” he questioned.

The idea of ​​neutrality, he said, allows Russia’s Vladimir Putin to think he is not alone – and Ukraine’s intention is precisely to try to isolate Russia.

Zelensky describes Bolsonaro’s reaction

Bolsonaro said he supports Ukraine and its sovereignty and the integrity of the country’s territory. “I want to believe this,” said the Ukrainian leader.

Then he again said that the cause of Ukraine must be taken up by all. “Otherwise, it’s not civilization, it’s just cynicism,” he said.

