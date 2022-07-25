Zelensky talks about relationship with Putin: ‘You don’t even have to sit at the table with me. It’s simply stopping the war’ | Fantastic

The war in Ukraine completes this Sunday (24) five months. A conflict that seems far from over, and which has been a test of resistance for the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskythe former comedian who became the target of the second largest military power on the planet.

From the beginning of the Russian invasion, Zelensky’s attitude surprised. He stayed in Ukraine, didn’t bow to Vladimir Putin, and gained worldwide respect.

Now, Zelensky fights so that the suffering of the Ukrainian people does not fall into oblivion. That’s what he told exclusively to the correspondent Rachel Krähenbühlin his first interview for Latin America.

“There’s no way to prepare for this kind of thing. understand? There is no way to be ready for the threats of a country that has nuclear weapons. Everyone says: ‘yes, she just threatens, but don’t worry, that won’t happen’. Could you imagine that some nuclear state could start shooting at civilians in Ukraine? How to prepare for that?”, says the president.

Amid the Russian bombings, Volodymyr Zelensky came to be called a hero of the resistance…

“I feel a responsibility for the people of Ukraine. It talks about people trusting me. I know this responsibility is no accident and there needs to be an outcome. I have the possibility to influence the processes that are leading to our victory and the renewal of our independence”.

Rachel Krähenbühl: Do you regret anything about the war, having insisted on being part of NATO, or having supported far-right groups in the Donbass region?

Volodymyr Zelensky: I’m not sure what you mean by far-right groups in the east of the country. I don’t understand what you’re talking about. We don’t have far-right groups in the east. I don’t know who these groups are. We have the Armed Forces of Ukraine. That’s the name: Armed Forces of Ukraine in the East. This information you are saying is the information that the Russian Federation is spreading about some nationalist groups. Simply, they are radical towards the Russian military who came to kill them. In these cases, anyone should have a radical reaction, but I don’t recognize them as far-right groups. I have never supported any radical group.

“Look, you can’t deny that there are far-right groups in Ukraine. The mistake that is often made is to imagine that they have a great representation. When will we see the number of votes that this far-right group has in Ukraine is very small. However, they are armed, well-trained, motivated groups that pose a threat to the government. So the government wants to make sure these groups are on its side. And they are deeply anti-Russian,” says Tanguy Baghdadi, professor of international relations.

Three days after the interview, on Friday (22), Russia and Ukraine signed the first agreement since the beginning of the war: so that Ukrainians can export their grain through the Black Sea. Ukraine is a major wheat exporter, and the war has increased food insecurity around the world. But hours after the announcement of the agreement, the Russia bombed the port through which supplies would leave. This shows the fragility of the negotiations.

Raquel Krähenbühl: Would you meet with President Vladimir Putin to try to reach an agreement?

Volodymyr Zelensky: For me it doesn’t matter who is on the other side, it doesn’t matter who is the leader there, the important thing is that there is a will to stop the war, and to kill people on their part. For that, you don’t even have to sit at the table with me. This is simple: it is simply stopping the war. It just depends on their will. If Russia follows civilized principles, respecting the people, seeking an agreement without giving ultimatums, then we can talk.

Brazil condemned the invasion, but maintained business with the Russia and a position of neutrality. Russian fertilizers are vital for Brazilian agribusiness. Last Monday (18), Zelensky spoke by phone with President Jair Bolsonaro. The interview with Zelensky took place the next day and Jornal Nacional anticipated what the Ukrainian president told us about the conversation with Bolsonaro.

Rachel Krähenbühl: Is there a moment you will never forget?

Volodymyr Zelensky: Yes, the difficult times. I’m not confident they’re over yet, but I want to believe that the hardest times are over.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

