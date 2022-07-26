10 Best TikToks About Saga » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Although Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart are now associated with more prestigious films like the Batman and Spencerboth actors started out in the hugely popular movie franchise, Twilight. Among the five different films in the saga, there was immense hype surrounding the fantasy series.

Some viewers are even embarrassed to admit they love Twilight, considering how embarrassing the movies can be, but the cultural impact the saga has had on fans is undeniable. Especially among the fanbase, who love to make funny memes and TikToks about the movies to this day.

11 Vampire run is always comical

One of the telltale signs of a vampire is the intense speed at which they run. However, in Twilight movies, the race is a little goofy, especially in the first movie, when the production had a significantly lower budget.

To add to this idea, TikTok user @joe.ludwig highlights how silly it looks when vampires randomly walk away and disappear in a matter of seconds. While vampires are pretty scary and menacing creatures, it’s indisputable that seeing them run around like that takes away the intimidating factor.

10 Robert Pattinson is notorious for making fun of movies

Any fan of the movies knows that Robert Pattinson was never shy about his dislike of the movies he starred in, calling the plots weird and uncomfortable multiple times. The sarcastic joker can always be seen in interviews struggling to give thoughtful, serial answers to questions, but that’s partly why fans love him so much.

TikTok user @spideyy.andrew has created a compilation of some of Pattinson’s most sarcastic and hilarious interview moments, where he subtly insults the saga in some way. No matter how much fans love the movies, they’re right there with Pattinson, ready to tell the weirdest parts of the story and laugh about it.

9 The cast is very attractive in every way

From Kristen Stewart to Robert Pattinson, viewers will always applaud this impressive cast. While it’s not all about looks, it definitely helps viewers get through the sometimes silly movies.

From user @hopemichaelson19 put together this video meme showing how many attractive actors and actresses are part of the franchise. While some of the Volturi vampires don’t get much love, the video is a pretty hilarious representation of how passionate fans can be about the vampire. Twilight actors.

8 Twilight’s plot has always been… questionable

No offense to author Stephanie Meyer, but some fans just can’t let that logistics go. From the Cullens’ extremely advanced age to the fact that they glow in the sun, the movies are not lacking in weird features that make viewers scratch their heads.

TikToker @swagborski points out two of the most hilarious and ridiculous plot points in the movies, including how predatory Edward and Bella’s relationship is, not to mention Jacob literally imprinted on his little daughter. As weird as some plot points may be, fans will always be extremely dedicated to the franchise and love the fact that they can scoff at the ridiculousness of it all.

7

6 The movies definitely have a huge cult following.

From books to blockbuster movies, it’s no secret that the franchise was wildly popular upon its release, and still is. Not to mention fans aren’t just casual onlookers, they’re as extreme and dedicated as possible.

A TikTok user by the name of @nikki.spice shared with the platform that she had attended a huge screening party for the last two movies and she was definitely entertained. From the cheers and cheers to the lines recited by the audience, word for word, it shows just how dedicated the fanbase is to the hugely successful franchise.

5 The behind-the-scenes photos were certainly uncomfortable

With any fantasy film, naturally there will be a lot of help from the special effects team. Between the werewolves and the vampires’ special abilities, there are many scenes that require a good dose of imagination, as well as immense post-production editing.

Official Lionsgate TikTok account began sharing some behind-the-scenes footage of when Kristen Stewart had to pretend to be petting Jacob in wolf form when it was actually just Taylor Lautner in a bodysuit. While it was uncomfortable for fans to watch, it proves just how talented and dedicated the actors are in overcoming some embarrassing situations for the sake of vision.

4 The Saga sure has its scary moments.

Even the most die-hard fans of the series know how terrifying the movies can be. Between the dialogue and the special effects, there’s no shortage of moments for mockery, let’s be realistic.

TikTok star @theonlycb3 re-enacted some iconic but embarrassing scenes from the first Twilight movie and fans were absolutely dying at the accuracy of it all. From laughable lines to Kristen’s dramatic expressions, Charles nailed it with his parodies.

3 No one could forget the iconic baseball scene

Although the first film was a little more serious than Stephanie Meyer’s book, fans were glad that there was a touch of humor and personality added, as in the memorable baseball scene. The unnecessary stunts were fun, and yet it was still a cool, action-packed scene that gave the film a hint of uniqueness.

From user @cullenedits_ put together a sort of highlight of the first movie’s baseball scene, and there are several reasons why this scene will always give fans chills. From the background music of Muse’s “Supermassive Black Hole” to the impressive sporting skills portrayed by the Cullen family, this scene will forever be in the spotlight. Twilight community.

two The first reactions to the “Monster of Lochness” scene are priceless

While it was already disturbing enough for Bella to discover that Jacob had worked fast to imprint on her newborn daughter, another detail somehow managed to take her even more by surprise. Apparently, Jacob also saw fit to give Renesmee a nickname, Nessy, which could also be a nickname for a certain Monster of Lochness.

Verified user @JenevaRoseAutor uploaded a TikTok of her husband reacting to This one scene for the first time, and it’s hilariously accurate. Not only was the fan-favorite Twilight quote laughable and truly out of character for a typically serious Bella to say, but the fact that she was more concerned with a nickname over her imprinted daughter is actually comical.

1 The Breaking Dawn Part 2 Battle Scene Was So Intense

The battle scene between the good guys and the bad guys Volturi will forever live on in the hearts of fans as it is one of the most thrilling fight scenes in recent cinematic history. From the horrific head removals to the many deaths, viewers’ jaws were on the ground at the first viewing of the film.

TikTok user @rubysweetbottom proved just how risky this scene was as he blasted the chosen one by fans Twilight Paramore’s “Decode” anthem in the background. While viewers soon discovered that it was all just an elaborate vision, fans were really starting to debate whether the book’s story was being rewritten as they watched some of their favorite characters die on screen.