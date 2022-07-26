10 Scenes That Were Totally Improvised

Harry Potter has several unforgettable moments throughout the eight films. Interestingly, some of the most memorable scenes were improvised.

Of course, it’s quite common to see improvisations that become iconic in movies, see the mirror sequence in Taxi Driver. Harry Potter has its share of elements that weren’t in the script.

That said, Screen Rant has put together a list of 10 completely improvised moments from the little wizard saga. Check it out below.

Draco Malfoy insults Goyle’s intelligence

When Harry and Ron break into the Slytherin common room in Chamber of Secrets disguised as Crabbe and Goyle, they encounter Draco.

Harry (as) Goyle explains that he was wearing glasses because he was reading, only for Malfoy to comment, “I didn’t know you could read.”

In a Facebook Q&A, actor Tom Felton revealed that he actually improvised when he forgot his next line. The filmmakers liked it so much it stayed, providing audiences with one of the funniest Malfoy moments in the entire series.

Harry retorts Lucius Malfoy

At the end of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Lucius Malfoy says to Harry, “Let’s hope that Mr. Potter is always around to save the day.”

In a bold move for a 12-year-old, Harry calmly replies:

“Don’t worry. I will be”.

According to Entertainment Weekly’s Ultimate Guide to Harry Potter, Jason Isaacs said he improvised his line, and Daniel Radcliffe immediately responded with his own improvised line, surprising the veteran actor.

Voldemort hugs Malfoy

One of the most uncomfortable scenes in all of Harry Potter is when Voldemort hugs Malfoy. After calling him to the Death Eaters in the midst of the Battle of Hogwarts, the Dark Lord awkwardly puts his arms around one of his most terrified followers.

Turns out Tom Felton was just as terrified. In a panel discussion at Dragon Con 2011, he described how actor Ralph Fiennes would change his improvisation with each take. For a singular take, Fiennes unexpectedly crept up to hug him. Felton was shocked – but his genuine horror only makes the moment even more unnerving.

Bellatrix threatens Neville

Some of her most menacing Bellatrix moments come when she restrains Neville.

It wasn’t in the script how much force she needed to use — but, as Bonham Carter explained to Entertainment Weekly, she got a little too carried away with her improv. As seen on screen, she violently swung her wand too hard and burst Neville’s actor Matthew Lewis’ eardrum.

Arthur Weasley and the Rubber Ducks

Arthur Weasley’s fascination with Muggles is one of his most endearing qualities. After meeting Harry, he finally has someone to question about the things that have always confused him – like the function of a rubber duck.

Speaking at the Leviosa fan convention in 2016, Chris Rankin (who plays Arthur’s son Percy) explained that this was just one of Arthur’s many questions. For the ultimate in hilarity, Mark Williams changed what he asked each time. The filmmakers opted for the rubber duck – and created one of Arthur’s most memorable scenes in the process.

Crabbe applauds Hagrid

In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, after Hagrid has his name cleared, he returns to Hogwarts and everyone applauds him, including Crabbe, who gets a pull on the ear from Draco.

In an interview with The Leaky Cauldron, Jamie Waylett – who plays Crabbe – shared that this was a momentary decision, with Felton reacting in character.

Trio laughing at Harry’s first kiss

Like most people, Harry has a rather awkward first kiss. On the one hand, Cho is crying while still upset about Cedric’s death.

When Harry returns to the common room, Ron and Hermione try to explain Cho’s emotions – with Hermione pointing out that Ron wouldn’t understand because he has “the emotional range of a teaspoon”.

In the silence that follows, she soon bursts into laughter, and the other two follow suit.

The Things reports that this came from Emma Watson laughing at her own line, making Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint laugh as well.

Hermione’s expression

The first time Hermione meets Ron and Harry, in The Philosopher’s Stone, she says “holy cricket!” when she realizes she is talking to Potter.

According to Collider, Emma Watson was given freedom by director Chris Columbus to react as she saw fit, and invented the expression at that point.

Bellatrix tortures Hermione

In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, Bellatrix holds a knife to Hermione’s throat, this whole moment was improvised.

Director David Yates told Fandango he gave Bonham Carter and Watson their freedom. Yates himself found it “creepy” and “awful to hear”, but the intensity and spontaneity of both actresses is definitely what makes the scene so palpably terrifying.

Lucius Malfoy kicks Dobby

Furious at Harry for foiling his plans to open the Chamber of Secrets, Lucius Malfoy kicks the house-elf down the stairs as he leaves Dumbledore’s office.

This took everyone on set by surprise. After Jason Isaacs kicked the air on the way out, Chris Columbus asked what he was doing. Isaacs explained at Chicago Comic-Con that he told the director his evil plans, and they were turned into CGI in the final cut.

The Harry Potter movies are available on HBO Max.