21 cultural proposals of the week: the new novel by Julian Barnes, the Cassavetes feast and the world in Sines

These are the proposals of the Expresso critics for this week. Enjoy the best of culture for the next few days.

Books

the pediatrician

Andrea del Fuego

Companhia das Letras, 2021, 208 pages, €16.65

New book by the Brazilian writer and winner of the Saramago Prize, whose center is a woman beyond stereotypes: “My case is common, I studied medicine dispassionately, with my father at the helm. It’s no different from those who take care of cows because their window was what there was.”

sparrows

Adília Lopes

Assírio & Alvim, 2022, 72 pages, €14.40

Everyday life is reflected in poems that can be just a line like “I learn to write with the sparrows.”

Movie theater

Galilebre and the Lost Temple

By Ben Stassen

Fantasy and adventure are the main ingredients of an animated comedy that centers on Galilebre, a young adventurer with a secret – part chicken and part hare – that will get him into trouble in the Royal Adventurer Society’s tests. Could you have better luck on a second try? In room.

Danger zone

By Sophia Banks

Action thriller, starring Jason Clarke, Michelle Monaghan and Jai Courtney, transports us to a secret location where dangerous terrorists are being held. Hatchet (Jason Clarke) will manage to free himself, but the discovery he will make offers no guarantees about the future. In debut.

Alcarrás

By Carla Simon

It all takes place in a small village in Catalonia, where the Solé family spends every summer picking peaches. But this year’s harvest could be the last: there is an eviction action underway on the land in Alcarràs. The film won the Golden Bear at this year’s Berlin Film Festival. In theaters.

Bob’s Burgers: The Movie

By Bernard Derriman and Loren Bouchard

The television series, which began in 2011, takes on a new lease of life in theaters. Bob and Linda are faced with a new challenge, when a water pipe rupture creates a huge hole right in front of the burger joint — blocking the entrance to Bob’s Burgers. On display.

TV

Song

Jacob Collier

Hard Club, Porto, Thursday, 8 pm; Coliseu dos Recreios, Lisbon, 29th, 20h

British multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier returns to Portugal for two concerts as part of the “Djesse” tour, based on a series of albums with the same name, which, based on jazz, show their eclecticism with collaborations with names as diverse as Steve Vai, Ty Dolla $ign, Oumou Sangaré or the Portuguese Maro.

Diana Krall

EDP ​​Cool Jazz, Hipódromo Manuel Possolo, Cascais, Wednesday, 8pm

Assiduous presence on Portuguese stages, Diana Krall returns to the EDP Cool Jazz stage next Wednesday, taking with her the latest album, “This Dream of You”, in which she plays songs as unforgettable as ‘Singing in the Rain’ or ‘ Don’t Smoke in Bed’. Tomorrow, the Cascais festival will also host a concert by Miguel Araújo with guest Rui Veloso and the first part of Tiago Nacarato and, on Thursday, performances by New Zealand-Australian Jordan Rakei and British percussionist Moses Boyd.

Theater & Dance

exhibitions