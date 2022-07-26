21 cultural proposals of the week: the new novel by Julian Barnes, the Cassavetes feast and the world in Sines

These are the proposals of the Expresso critics for this week. Enjoy the best of culture for the next few days.

Books

the pediatrician
Andrea del Fuego
Companhia das Letras, 2021, 208 pages, €16.65

New book by the Brazilian writer and winner of the Saramago Prize, whose center is a woman beyond stereotypes: “My case is common, I studied medicine dispassionately, with my father at the helm. It’s no different from those who take care of cows because their window was what there was.”

“Elizabeth Finch”, by Julian Barnes: and what is lived life for?

sparrows
Adília Lopes
Assírio & Alvim, 2022, 72 pages, €14.40

Everyday life is reflected in poems that can be just a line like “I learn to write with the sparrows.”

How many layers are we made of? The question of “The Age of Skin”

Movie theater

John Cassavetes Calls for Us Again: Nine Films of “Modern Before Modern”

Galilebre and the Lost Temple
By Ben Stassen

Fantasy and adventure are the main ingredients of an animated comedy that centers on Galilebre, a young adventurer with a secret – part chicken and part hare – that will get him into trouble in the Royal Adventurer Society’s tests. Could you have better luck on a second try? In room.

A general suffocation in “Off Road”, the first film by the Iranian Panah Panahi. We have filmmaker!

Danger zone
By Sophia Banks

Action thriller, starring Jason Clarke, Michelle Monaghan and Jai Courtney, transports us to a secret location where dangerous terrorists are being held. Hatchet (Jason Clarke) will manage to free himself, but the discovery he will make offers no guarantees about the future. In debut.

How much is the new “The Tyrant Father” worth?

Alcarrás
By Carla Simon

It all takes place in a small village in Catalonia, where the Solé family spends every summer picking peaches. But this year’s harvest could be the last: there is an eviction action underway on the land in Alcarràs. The film won the Golden Bear at this year’s Berlin Film Festival. In theaters.

Can music change lives in Morocco? Let's listen to “Loud e Bom Som — The Beat of Casablanca”

Bob’s Burgers: The Movie
By Bernard Derriman and Loren Bouchard

The television series, which began in 2011, takes on a new lease of life in theaters. Bob and Linda are faced with a new challenge, when a water pipe rupture creates a huge hole right in front of the burger joint — blocking the entrance to Bob’s Burgers. On display.

TV

The dark side of the 'gig economy': our convenience comes at a cost

Song

Jacob Collier
Hard Club, Porto, Thursday, 8 pm; Coliseu dos Recreios, Lisbon, 29th, 20h

British multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier returns to Portugal for two concerts as part of the “Djesse” tour, based on a series of albums with the same name, which, based on jazz, show their eclecticism with collaborations with names as diverse as Steve Vai, Ty Dolla $ign, Oumou Sangaré or the Portuguese Maro.

FMM Sines has already begun: welcome to the world of women and a gigantic return to the planet
In the magical mountain of Marvão, music is energy that is released

Diana Krall
EDP ​​Cool Jazz, Hipódromo Manuel Possolo, Cascais, Wednesday, 8pm

Assiduous presence on Portuguese stages, Diana Krall returns to the EDP Cool Jazz stage next Wednesday, taking with her the latest album, “This Dream of You”, in which she plays songs as unforgettable as ‘Singing in the Rain’ or ‘ Don’t Smoke in Bed’. Tomorrow, the Cascais festival will also host a concert by Miguel Araújo with guest Rui Veloso and the first part of Tiago Nacarato and, on Thursday, performances by New Zealand-Australian Jordan Rakei and British percussionist Moses Boyd.

Mazurkas: the fascination of dance

Theater & Dance

Citemor 2022: the good, the beautiful and the rest

exhibitions

The grand route of the Raia: the best of Portuguese art is in Elvas

