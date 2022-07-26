31 songs from the movie “Interstellar”

– ADVERTISE HERE –



“Humanity was born on Earth, but it is not destined to die here”; this is one of the taglines of “Interstellar”science fiction film directed by Christopher Nolan (“Dunkirk”), with a screenplay written by him and Jonathan Nolan (“Westworld”), his brother.

– ADVERTISE HERE –



The film tells the story of a team of astronauts who have the mission to travel through a wormhole in search of a new home for humans, because the Earth is practically uninhabitable. To give more reality to the theories addressed in the plot, theoretical physicist Kip Thorne was Nolan’s consultant in the realization of this production.

– ADVERTISE HERE –

Matthew McConaughey (“True Detective”), Anne Hathaway (“The Trappers”), Jessica Chastain (“Scenes from a Wedding”), Michael Caine (“Tenet”), Ellen Burstyn (“Pieces of a Woman”), Timothée Chalamet (“Dune”), John Lithgow (“Dexter: New Blood”), Josh Stewart (“The Punisher”) and other stars bring the characters to life (and voice, in the case of robots).

– ADVERTISE HERE –

The original soundtrack is signed by Hans Zimmer, with whom Nolan had previously worked on the films “Inception”, “The Great Trick”, “Batman: The Dark Knight”. In 2014, around the time of the release of “Interstellar”, Zimmer gave an interview to the website colliderin which he spoke extolling the fact that this production pays homage to science and his long partnership with the British director:

– ADVERTISE HERE –

“In ‘Batman Begins’ we created a sound that spread like a virus through all his other films, always represented by drums and strings. So the first thing we said was, ‘let’s not do this anymore’. We wanted to broaden our palette. Let’s do things we’ve never done before. Let’s venture into the wind session. We’re making a new movie, let’s start over. Let’s change the vocabulary. We didn’t want to betray the last 10 years of work we’ve done, but at the same time we asked ourselves, ‘Aren’t we bored?’ Chris gave me a watch and on the back was the phrase ‘this is not the time to be cautious’”revealed.

And thus, the great instrumental score of the film was born. For this reason, there will not be an individual analysis of the tracks, with the exception of “Do Not Go Gentle Into that Good Night” which is a poem by Welsh poet Dylan Thomas, recited by the film’s stars, as can be heard below:

– ADVERTISE HERE –

Subscribe to the channel music nation at the YouTubeand follow on Instagram and twitter.

“Stay”

– PUBLICITY –

Subscribe to the channel music nation at the YouTubeand follow on Instagram and twitter.

“Day One Dark”

– ADVERTISE HERE –

Subscribe to the channel music nation at the YouTubeand follow on Instagram and twitter.

Check out, after the footer, the trailer for “Interstellar” and the playlist we put together for you. The movie can be watched on HBO Max!

– ADVERTISE HERE –

Thank you so much for your visit and for reading this article! Share with your friends and people you know who also like it Soundtrackand follow the music nation through twitter, Google News, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Spotify. You can also receive our daily updates via email – Register. If you find any typos or information errors, please let us know by clicking here. We hope all is well with you and your family. Don’t forget that vaccination against COVID has is available nationwide. Those who have already received the 1st and 2nd dose, remember to take the complementary dose and even after full vaccination, it is necessary to follow the necessary care measures to contain the coronavirus. Take care of yourself!

Subscribe to the channel music nation at the YouTubeand follow on Instagram and twitter.





In case this player no load, please try to access it by clicking here. Follow her NM at the Instagram and twitter.

– ADVERTISE HERE –