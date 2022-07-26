6 NECESSARY tweaks to have privacy on WhatsApp

In fact, WhatsApp offers several features that can bring you more security when using the messenger. And the best part: the platform is still working so that more and more new configurations help the user and offer more functionality. But, what to do to have even more privacy on WhatsApp?

A few small adjustments can prevent unwanted exposure. So, see below 06 functions to use the app more securely on Android and iPhone (iOS) phones.

6 tweaks to have more privacy on WhatsApp

Block unknown contacts and those who send suspicious messages

With the spread of scams via WhatsApp, it is important to block contacts with unknown numbers or who send messages that seem suspicious. To do this, open the conversation, tap the three vertical dots in the upper right corner and select “More”. Then tap on “Block”. There is also an option to report the contact and send the last 05 messages for analysis by the messenger. To confirm, select ”Block”.

Open conversations in temporary mode

A lot of people don’t know, but it’s possible in WhatsApp to activate the use of temporary messages. In short, when activating the feature, messages will disappear after 24 hours, 07 or 90 days. By enabling the function, new conversations will be deleted within the specified period. It is worth mentioning, however, that previously sent messages are not affected.

To use it, open the desired conversation, press the name of the contact or group and tap on ”Temporary messages”. Then select the duration. The app will notify you in the conversation that all new messages will disappear within the chosen period. The other contact or people in the group can change the setting at any time.

Two-factor authentication

This extra layer of security makes it possible to create a 6-digit password that the user is periodically prompted for so that they can continue to use the app. In addition, it is still possible to include an email address to recover the PIN in case you forget it. To activate, go to Settings – Account – 2-Step Verification – Activate. Then enter the desired password, email address and tap on ”Next”, then ”Save”.

Stay safe

Only contacts can add you to groups

Namely, this function prevents unknown contacts from entering you in chats that you do not want to participate in. You can change this setting and enable it so that only contacts can insert you into group chats. To enable it, it’s simple: open the app, tap on the three dots symbol and go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Groups > My Contacts.

Show profile picture to contacts only

By default, the messenger shows your profile picture to anyone who adds your phone number associated with the app. To avoid exposure to strangers, one option is to restrict the image to contacts only. To do this, open the app, tap on the three dots symbol and go to Settings > Account > Privacy > Profile picture > My contacts. Ready!

Disable “Last Seen” and Read Receipt

Finally, and perhaps the most common, is the famous “last seen” and “read confirmation”. To access the settings, open the app and tap the three dots symbol at the top right of the screen. Then select Settings > Account > Privacy > Last Seen > Nobody.

Finally, if you don't have WhatsApp yet, download it from:

